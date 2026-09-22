Analysis: BJP's Punjab Challenge Runs Much Longer Than A 4,000-km Yatra

Punjab's politics is no longer confined to stages, press conferences and large rallies. Increasingly, it is moving onto the roads. Almost every major political party is trying to reach voters through yatras, campaigns, public meetings and constituency-level outreach. The government wants to showcase its record. The Opposition wants to question it. Farmers, unemployment, law and order, industry and governance are all competing for political space.

And now another journey has joined Punjab's crowded political highway: the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' (Drug-Free Punjab March). At one level, the message is straightforward. Politically, the journey may be about something considerably bigger.

The BJP's four parallel yatras in different parts of Punjab are scheduled to travel nearly 4,000 kilometres and cover all 117 Assembly constituencies before converging in Jalandhar on September 30.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin launched the first leg from Madhopur in Pathankot on September 18. The concluding programme is expected to feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

For decades, the BJP in Punjab operated largely as the junior partner of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Under the old arrangement, it generally contested 23 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats, with the Akalis occupying much of the rural and Panthic political space. That model ended with the break-up of the alliance in 2020. Today, the BJP leadership says it is preparing to contest all 117 seats on its own. It came close to that feat last time, in the 2022 elections, but with limited success.

This time, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and the party's state in-charge Satish Poonia have publicly reiterated that go-it-alone position, even though reports of discussions around a possible Akali-BJP understanding have periodically continued. So the larger question behind this yatra is this: Can the BJP transform itself from a party with pockets of support into a statewide organisation?

The numbers explain both its opportunity and its problem. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, the BJP contested 73 seats, won only two and secured around 6.6 per cent of the statewide vote. Two years later, contesting all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies independently, its vote share rose sharply to about 18.5 per cent. It still failed to win a parliamentary seat, although it led in 24 Assembly segments.

That is an unusual political equation. The BJP has acquired more votes. It has not yet shown that it can convert those votes into seats. And Assembly elections make that conversion particularly complicated. A Lok Sabha election can benefit from a national narrative, central leadership, and broad consolidation across several Assembly segments.

A state election is far more granular. Who is the candidate in the village? Who runs the booth? Which local leader can enter a farmer's home and be heard? Who has credibility within a community when a local dispute arises? And, most importantly, does the party have an organisation that remains visible after the national leaders and campaign vehicles have moved on?

That is why the BJP's attempt to expand deeper into rural Punjab deserves attention.

Under Kewal Dhillon, the state unit has spoken about building teams down to the district, block and village levels. Dhillon has also sought to foreground farmers' welfare, industrial revival and the drug crisis. He has promised that a BJP government would ensure MSP on crops listed by the Centre and has spoken of crop diversification and agricultural incentives. These positions indicate where the BJP understands its political gaps to be.

Punjab cannot be politically conquered from its cities alone, where Hindus reside in large numbers even as the state is about 60 per cent Sikh. Any party seeking a majority in the state must engage seriously with its villages, farmers, agricultural economy and Sikh social landscape.

That brings us back to drugs. Drug abuse is politically powerful precisely because, for many Punjabis, it is not primarily political. It is personal. It is the fear of parents watching a son slip into addiction. It is a family spending money on rehabilitation. It is a young person losing productive years. It is also a question of policing, trafficking, organised crime, border smuggling, health infrastructure and employment.

That makes it easy to campaign on but extremely difficult to solve.

At Madhopur, Nitin Nabin laid out a five-point approach: action against traffickers, disruption of interstate and international supply chains, confiscation of property acquired through drug money, medical and psychological rehabilitation, and mobilisation of teachers, doctors, religious organisations, sportspersons and youth groups. He also linked the fight against drugs with education, opportunity and employment. These are significant components. But Punjab has heard ambitious anti-drug promises before.

Therefore, the question for the BJP -- just as it is for the current AAP government and previous governments -- cannot simply be, who speaks most strongly against drugs? It should be: Who can demonstrate a measurable solution? How many major trafficking networks are dismantled? Where is the supply entering from? How effectively is interstate coordination functioning? How many people complete rehabilitation without relapsing? What happens to an addict after leaving a rehabilitation centre? And where are the jobs, skills, sports facilities and opportunities that can provide vulnerable young people with alternatives?

There is also a political counter-argument the BJP cannot avoid. The state's ruling AAP has questioned the BJP's campaign by pointing to the years when the party shared power with the Shiromani Akali Dal, 2007 to 2017 in particular, a period during which Punjab's drug problem was already a major political issue. Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal have also sought to place responsibility on the Centre over cross-border smuggling because the international border falls within the security responsibilities of central agencies. These arguments underline the problem of assigning the drug crisis to one government or one institution alone.

Punjab's drug problem crosses administrative boundaries, between Centre and state, police and health departments, enforcement and rehabilitation, Pakistan-linked trafficking networks and domestic distribution chains.

The BJP has another challenge closer to home: its own organisation. Recent changes in the Punjab unit have caused dissatisfaction among sections of the traditional cadre, with some leaders questioning the growing influence of politicians who have joined from rival parties. Dhillon has acknowledged grievances while rejecting the distinction between an "old BJP" and a "new BJP". This may eventually become one of the BJP's most important tests. Political imports can expand a party's profile; even Dhillon was in the Congress earlier. They can bring recognisable faces, local networks and electoral experience. But an election organisation is ultimately sustained by workers.

A party preparing to contest 117 constituencies requires far more than 117 credible candidates. It needs thousands of booth-level workers, local influencers, social networks, and people willing to remain politically active even when there is no major leader visiting their constituency.

That is why the real test of the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra will not necessarily be the size of the crowds photographed along its route. The more important question will come after September 30. What remains when the yatra has passed through a town or village?

A poster? A slogan? A few new entrants? Or an organisation capable of returning to the same voter again and again before 2027?

The BJP's rise from 6.6 per cent in 2022 to over 18 per cent in 2024 has undeniably changed the arithmetic around the party. But elections are not won by vote-share graphs alone. Punjab will test whether that expanded vote can travel geographically into rural constituencies, socially into sections where the BJP has historically been weaker, and organisationally down to the booth. Its yatra may be travelling 4,000 kilometres. The political distance from contesting 23 seats to putting up a fight on 117 seats is much longer. And that journey, rather than the roadshow itself, may be the real Punjab BJP story to watch before 2027.