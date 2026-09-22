Class 2 Student Collapses, Dies Moments After DJ Procession Crossed UP School

She is seen laughing, pointing at other students squabbling about the classroom. A few seconds later she slumps into her chair, collapses, and dies, shows a disturbing video from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday morning, around 11:00 am, the daughter of Sonu Tiwari was present with other students in a second-grade classroom on the first floor.

An immersion procession passed in front of the school, featuring a DJ playing music at an extremely high volume.

The Class 2 student who died in her classroom in UP

The three-minute-two-second CCTV footage shows chaos erupting in the classroom just as the sound of the DJ from an idol immersion procession outside began to reverberate. Some children looked towards the windows and doors upon hearing the noise, while the girl student began to feel distressed, shows the video

The girl student's family claims that her condition deteriorated at this point, and she suffered three successive heart attacks. Her condition became critical after the third attack, and she died shortly thereafter. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The CCTV video shows the girl collapsing. In the first instant, she slumps into her chair and her head rolls back on the table behind her. A boy shakes her up and then pushes her head in front. She readjusts a bit and tries to sit up again. She appears fine for a bit. Then puts her head on the table, lifts it up a bit and then slides off the chair as her body appears to lose control, shows the harrowing video.

School administrator Ashish Upadhyay confirmed the incident, stating that the entire event was captured on the school's CCTV cameras.

He alleged that the DJ was playing at an extremely high volume during the procession, resulting in this tragic incident.

The event has raised serious questions regarding safety measures and the disregard for noise pollution norms.

"I am a teacher here. Yesterday, when I was teaching, a DJ arrived. The volume became extremely loud, and the classroom started to vibrate. That is when the student suffered her first attack. When we noticed this, other teachers arrived, and she was immediately taken to the hospital; her parents also came there," Iqra Khan, the class teacher, said.

"The teacher called us. When we went upstairs, we saw a child lying unconscious. We picked her up and started rubbing her hands and feet after removing her shoes, but she didn't regain consciousness. We brought her downstairs, and we rushed her to the hospital emergency ward," Pummy Mishra, coordinator, said.

Police said that the matter is being investigated.

Whether the student died due to the sound of the DJ or there was some other medical reason behind it, it will be completely clear only after the investigation report, police said.

At the same time, Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh has said that appropriate legal action will be taken after conducting an impartial investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from Yogendra Tripathi)



