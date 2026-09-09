Class 3 Student Dies After Falling From Moving School Van In Madhya Pradesh

A 10-year-old student died during treatment after falling from his school van when its door opened unexpectedly in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Vijayraghavgarh police station when the Class 3 student was returning home from school.

Station in-charge Abhishek Choubey said the child, Jeet Yadav, was a student of a private school.

"The door of the van suddenly opened, causing Jeet to lose control and fall from the moving vehicle onto the road. The child was seriously injured and began bleeding profusely," the official said.

The official said passersby rushed the child to the nearest government hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination.

Local citizens and parents have alleged that private educational institutions in the area are blatantly ignoring Supreme Court guidelines and safety standards.

The SC guidelines include mandatory yellow colour for school vehicles, clear letters "School Bus" on the front and back, vehicle fitness, speed control devices, and panic buttons.

Police officials said they were probing possible negligence by the driver, vehicle fitness and the role of the school management.

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