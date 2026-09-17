Three-Way Political Battle Over Drug Menace Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Polls

Punjab's drug crisis has triggered fresh political confrontation, with the Aam Aadmi Party government blaming the previous Akali-BJP regime and questioning the Centre's role and the BJP putting the spotlight on drug deaths and demanding accountability from the Bhagwant Mann government. The Congress, meanwhile, is accusing both governments of failing to curb the menace.

The latest trigger is the Centre's decision to classify six districts of Punjab as ultra-sensitive in terms of drug menace.

AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu questioned the BJP's credentials, pointing to the 2007-2017 period when the Akali-BJP alliance was in power in Punjab. Pannu argued that the BJP, which was part of the state government during that period, cannot now distance itself from the drug crisis.

AAP has also questioned the Centre's focus on Punjab, arguing that the ultra-sensitive classification covers 73 districts across the country and that Punjab should not be singled out.

The BJP, meanwhile, has targetted the Mann government.

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar highlighted accounts of families that lost young members to drugs and questioned the government's claims of progress in its War Against Drugs campaign.

Jakhar has specifically asked whether any police officer has been held accountable despite the government earlier setting deadlines for eliminating the drug menace. The BJP has also raised individual cases from Abohar and allegations that complaints about open drug sales were not acted upon.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has attacked both sides, arguing that the classification of six Punjab districts as ultra sensitive represents a failure of both Punjab government and the Centre.

Randhawa said the Centre cannot escape responsibility for cross border smuggling, drones and border security, while the Punjab government has to answer for action against drug networks, traffickers and alleged political patronage within the state.

The result is a three-way political fight over the drug crisis. With the BJP set to begin its Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra on Friday, the drug issue is set to remain a major political flashpoint in Punjab.

