Punjab Man Consumes Poison Over Drug Inaction, Sparks Political Row

A fresh political row has erupted in Punjab after a man allegedly swallowed a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Sangrur district, claiming that authorities had failed to act against the alleged sale of drugs in his village.

Jagseer Singh alias Jagga was taken to the Sangrur government hospital and later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment. Jagseer alleged that drugs were being sold in his village, Namol, and that the Sarpanch and administration had repeatedly been informed about the issue, but no effective action followed.

His friend Manjinder Singh, who accompanied him to the DC office, alleged that Jagseer had earlier made videos showing people allegedly selling Chitta and was subsequently attacked. Manjinder claimed that no action was taken despite the alleged incident. He said Jagseer had told him that he had consumed Sulphas.

However, doctors gave a different account of the substance consumed. Dr Iqbalpreet Singh said the patient had consumed a poisonous substance, received first aid and was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment. According to the doctor, the substance was identified as "Farnel".

Sangrur City Station House Officer (SHO) Manpreet Singh also reached the spot but declined to comment, saying the youth was undergoing treatment and that further details could be shared after his treatment.

The incident has now triggered a political confrontation, with Congress and BJP leaders targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government over the drug menace and the safety of people who allegedly raise their voice against drugs.

Congress's Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said the incident showed the "pressure and mistreatment" allegedly faced by those speaking against drugs in Punjab. He said Jagga had allegedly received threats and faced harassment after posting videos against drugs, and questioned the accountability of the AAP government and administration.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also targeted the Punjab government, saying another man had attempted suicide in Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Bajwa alleged that Jagga was threatened and assaulted for speaking out against drugs and claimed that he had approached the police, but no action was taken. He questioned the government's claims of a "Drug-Free Punjab" and asked how many more incidents were needed before the authorities took the drug menace and the safety of those opposing it seriously.

BJP leader Parminder Brar also attacked the AAP government, linking the Jagga Singh case with recent incidents involving Gulzar Singh and Mohanjeet Singh in Sangrur.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned whether alleged protection to the drug mafia and alleged harassment of those raising their voice against drugs reflected the ground reality in Punjab.

Referring to Mohanjeet Singh, Gulzar Singh and now Jagseer Singh, Bittu alleged that the government was siding with drug sellers and that people speaking out against drugs were being treated as adversaries.

Bittu also alleged that instead of taking action against drug traffickers, ordinary citizens, village representatives and people raising their voice against drugs were facing threats and alleged false cases.

He questioned the government's "Drug-Free Punjab" claims, saying that if anti-drug activists were not safe even in the Chief Minister's home district, questions would naturally arise over the administration's response to the drug menace.

Bittu said people's voices could not be suppressed through fear or threats and expressed solidarity with Jagseer Singh and others fighting against drugs.

The latest incident has added another layer to the political battle over Punjab's drug crisis, with opposition leaders questioning the government's claims of tackling the menace and the administration's response to complaints at the grassroots level.

The allegations of drug sales, assault, threats, false cases and police inaction in Jagseer Singh's case have not yet been independently established. The police investigation and medical records are expected to establish the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the incident.

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