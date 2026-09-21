Speeding Car Hits Divider, Falls Off Bengaluru-Mysuru Flyover, Woman Thrown Out Of Window

A 32-year-old woman died after a car fell off a flyover on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Mandya.

The deceased has been identified as Anjana (32), a techie from Bengaluru.

According to police, the accident occurred near Ummadahalli Gate on the expressway flyover under Mandya Central Police Station limits. The car was travelling from Bengaluru towards Mysuru when the driver reportedly lost control due to overspeeding and hit the divider.

The impact was such that the car flew off the flyover and fell onto the underpass below. Anjana, who was in the car, was thrown out of the window due to the impact and sustained grievous injuries, while her husband Harish and driver Nithin suffered injuries.

All three were rushed to MIMS Hospital in Mandya. However, Anjana succumbed to her injuries after treatment failed to save her.

Anjana was travelling to Mysuru with her husband at the time of the accident.

Police from Mandya Central Police Station visited the spot and inspected the scene. A case has been registered at Mandya Central Police Station, and investigation is underway.

Further investigation is underway.

In another road accident in Karnataka on September 14, a 41-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were killed on the spot after the scooter they were travelling on rammed into a broken-down lorry from behind on National Highway-48 in Karnataka's Haveri district, police said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening near Gundena Halli Cross in Byadagi taluk.

The deceased were identified as Maruti, 41, and his son Parashuram, 15, residents of Chikkaldinni village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district.

According to police, Maruti was travelling from Hiriyur towards Chikkaldinni on a TVS XL scooter along with his wife, 31-year-old Manjula, and their two sons.

A lorry had reportedly broken down on National Highway-48 near Gundena Halli Cross. The scooter allegedly rammed into the stationary vehicle from behind after the family failed to notice the broken-down lorry on the road.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the deaths of Maruti and Parashuram at the spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)