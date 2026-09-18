Andhra Woman, Mother-In-Law Die After Their Car Rams Porsche In Australia

A 30-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh and her mother-in-law died after their car collided with a Porsche Macan in Melbourne, Australia.
The incident took place on September 16 around 9:40 pm at the intersection of Boardwalk Boulevard and Innisfail Drive in Point Cook - a south-western suburb of Melbourne. The two victims were travelling in a Toyota Corolla - which crashed into a Porsche
The two women and the Porsche driver were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Neha Bommali (33) and her mother-in-law, Rama Devi (67), dead on arrival. The Porsche driver is currently undergoing treatment.
Neha was a mother of two children - son Haarav (3 and a half years old) and daughter Vivanvi (1). Her husband, Varun Chandra Gunna, said in a fundraising appeal that Neha was the "light and energy" of their home, and that she "loved to dance".
The family had recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday.
The woman's mother-in-law had recently travelled from India to Australia with her 75-year-old husband, Tulsi Prasad. They were on a tourist visa to spend time with their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Prasad is a former Hindustan Shipyard Limited employee and former office-bearer of the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA).
The Telugu community in Melbourne has launched a GoFundMe appeal to meet repatriation, funeral, and related expenses.
The family said they want to take both the bodies to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to perform traditional Hindu funeral rites.
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