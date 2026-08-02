MCC Releases NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin: Check Major Changes Here

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin on the official website. This is important for students who want admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses under the 15% All India Quota. MCC has introduced many changes to make the counselling process smooth.

Candidates who will participate in the first round of counselling should read the information bulletin before registration. The counselling process will also cover seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, ESIC, AFMC (through MCC), and deemed universities.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin: Round 1 Schedule

Check the important dates below:

Registration: August 5 to August 12, 2026 (3 PM)

Choice Filling and Locking: August 6 to August 13, 2026 (11 AM)

Seat Allotment Result: August 17, 2026

Reporting to Allotted College: August 18 to August 22, 2026

Major Changes in MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026

The latest MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin introduces many reforms. The following are the major changes:

One-Time Physical Reporting

Candidates who opt for seat upgradation will not have to visit every upgraded institute for admission formalities. They will complete online formalities and physically report only once at the final allotted college.

Freeze and Float Options

MCC has now included Freeze and Float options after every round of seat allotment. This gives candidates greater flexibility to either retain their allotted seat or remain eligible for better options in the upcoming rounds.

Online Seat Resignation

Students can now surrender their allotted seat through the MCC portal within the deadline. This removes the need to visit the allotted institute in person just to resign from a seat.

Online Upload of NRI Documents

Candidates who are applying under the NRI quota in deemed universities can upload the required supporting documents online for verification.