Advertisement

MCC Releases NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin: Check Major Changes Here

MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin with revised rules, Round 1 schedule, and key changes in reporting and seat upgradation.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
MCC Releases NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin: Check Major Changes Here
MCC releases NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin with updated guidelines.

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin on the official website. This is important for students who want admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses under the 15% All India Quota. MCC has introduced many changes to make the counselling process smooth.

Candidates who will participate in the first round of counselling should read the information bulletin before registration. The counselling process will also cover seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, ESIC, AFMC (through MCC), and deemed universities.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin: Round 1 Schedule

Check the important dates below:

  • Registration: August 5 to August 12, 2026 (3 PM)
  • Choice Filling and Locking: August 6 to August 13, 2026 (11 AM)
  • Seat Allotment Result: August 17, 2026
  • Reporting to Allotted College: August 18 to August 22, 2026

Major Changes in MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026

The latest MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin introduces many reforms. The following are the major changes:

One-Time Physical Reporting

Candidates who opt for seat upgradation will not have to visit every upgraded institute for admission formalities. They will complete online formalities and physically report only once at the final allotted college.

Freeze and Float Options

MCC has now included Freeze and Float options after every round of seat allotment. This gives candidates greater flexibility to either retain their allotted seat or remain eligible for better options in the upcoming rounds.

Online Seat Resignation

Students can now surrender their allotted seat through the MCC portal within the deadline. This removes the need to visit the allotted institute in person just to resign from a seat.

Online Upload of NRI Documents

Candidates who are applying under the NRI quota in deemed universities can upload the required supporting documents online for verification. 

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Mcc Neet Ug Counselling 2026 Information Bulletin Pdf, Neet Ug Counselling Information Bulletin Download, Mcc Neet Ug Counselling 2026 Date, Information Bulletin NEET UG 2026, MCC Nic In NEET UG 2026, MCC Counselling 2026, NEET 2026 Information
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com