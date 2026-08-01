NEET UG Counselling 2026: All India, State Quota Schedules Released, Check Details

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed Universities, Central Universities, and State Quota seats. According to the official schedule, the first round of counselling for AIQ, Deemed, and Central Universities will be conducted from August 4 to August 17, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round must complete the admission process by August 22, 2026. State counselling authorities will conduct their first round of counselling between August 13 and August 22, 2026, with the last date for joining fixed as August 28, 2026.

The second round of AIQ counselling will be held from August 24 to September 2, while the last date to join allotted colleges is September 8, 2026. State counselling for the second round is scheduled from August 31 to September 8, with admissions closing on September 14.

As per the schedule, Round 3 of AIQ counselling will take place from September 10 to September 18, followed by a Stray Vacancy Round from September 28 to October 3. The final deadline for joining colleges after the stray vacancy round is October 10, 2026, for both AIQ and State Quota admissions.

The academic session for undergraduate medical courses will commence on September 8, 2026, according to the counselling calendar.

NEET-UG SCHEDULE- 2026: All India Quota, State Quota

In its notification, the MCC directed all participating institutes and colleges to treat all Saturdays, Sundays, and gazetted holidays as working days to ensure the counselling process is completed within the stipulated timeline. It also said that State Directorates of Medical Education (DMEs) and State Counselling Authorities will share data of joined candidates with the MCC for seat processing during Round 3.