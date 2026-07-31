NEET Counselling Schedule To Be Out Shortly; MCC Issues Important Update

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 shortly. The counselling will be conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across the country.

A message displayed on the official MCC website states that the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule will be released shortly. Candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 have been advised to visit the official MCC website regularly for the latest updates, notifications, and announcements related to the counselling process.

The MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, conducts online counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats, as well as seats under Central Universities, the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, ESIC institutes, and other participating institutions.

The announcement comes two days after Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed the preparedness for NEET UG Counselling 2026 and directed officials to ensure a transparent, merit-based, and seamless admission process for undergraduate medical courses.

During the review meeting, the minister assessed the preparedness of the MCC, the DGHS, and other stakeholders involved in the counselling process. He reviewed the proposed counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms, candidate facilitation measures, and coordination with participating institutions.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the counselling process will introduce several technology-enabled and student-centric reforms to improve transparency, accessibility, and ease of admission.

One-Time Physical Reporting

One of the key reforms is the introduction of a one-time physical reporting framework aimed at reducing repeated visits by candidates during the counselling process.

After seat allotment, candidates will have to choose either the Freeze or Float option online.

Candidates selecting the Freeze option will be required to report physically to their allotted institute within the prescribed schedule to complete admission formalities, including verification of original documents and payment of the admission fee.

Candidates opting for the Float option to participate in subsequent counselling rounds for seat upgradation will be able to complete document verification online within the stipulated timeline. They will not be required to physically report to the allotted institute, submit original documents or pay the admission fee during this period. Their provisional admission will remain valid while participating in later counselling rounds.

The seat upgradation facility will remain available until the third round of counselling. After the third round, candidates holding allotted seats must report physically to their respective institutions for verification of original documents, payment of admission fees, and completion of admission formalities.

The revised framework introduces one-time physical reporting, one-time verification of original documents, and one-time payment of admission fees, with the aim of reducing unnecessary travel and making the admission process more convenient for students.