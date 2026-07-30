NEET UG Counselling 2026 Gets Major Overhaul, Here's All You Need To Know

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the NEET UG Counselling 2026, which is expected to begin shortly, and directed officials to ensure a transparent, merit-based, and seamless admission process for undergraduate medical courses across the country.

During the review meeting, Nadda assessed the readiness of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and other stakeholders involved in the counselling process. He reviewed the counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity preparedness, grievance redressal mechanisms, candidate facilitation measures, and coordination with participating institutions.

According to the Health Ministry, NEET UG Counselling 2026 will introduce several technology-enabled and student-centric reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving accessibility, and simplifying the admission process.

One-Time Physical Reporting Introduced

One of the major reforms is the introduction of a one-time physical reporting framework, which is expected to reduce repeated visits by candidates during the counselling process.

After seat allotment, candidates will be required to choose either the freeze or float option online.

Candidates selecting the Freeze option will have to report physically to their allotted institute within the prescribed schedule to complete admission formalities, including verification of original documents and payment of the admission fee.

Those opting for the Float option to participate in subsequent counselling rounds for seat upgradation will be able to complete admission formalities, including document verification, through the online mode within the stipulated timeline. During this period, they will not be required to physically report to the allotted institute, submit original documents or pay the admission fee. Their provisional admission will remain valid while they participate in later counselling rounds.

The upgradation facility will remain available until the third round of counselling. After the third round, candidates holding allotted seats must report physically to their respective institutions for verification of original documents, payment of admission fees, and completion of institutional formalities.

The revised framework provides for one-time physical reporting, one-time verification of original documents, and one-time payment of admission fees, with the aim of reducing unnecessary travel and making the admission process more convenient for students.

Online Resignation Facility



The Ministry also announced an online resignation facility. Candidates wishing to resign from their allotted seats, wherever permitted under the applicable counselling rules and timelines, will now be able to do so through the MCC counselling portal without physically visiting the allotted institute, unless otherwise specified in the Information Bulletin or notified separately by MCC.

Measures to Improve Transparency



Officials informed the Minister that several additional measures have been introduced to improve transparency and operational efficiency. These include:

Pre-populated candidate data received from the National Testing Agency (NTA)

Online document verification

Validation of the seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC)

Verification by participating institutes

PwBD Assessment Centres Expanded



Special emphasis has been placed on improving accessibility for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The number of designated disability assessment centres has been expanded from 16 to 61 across the country.

Under the National Medical Commission guidelines issued on July 27, 2026, the certificate issued by designated Medical Boards will now be called an "Eligibility Certificate", reflecting its purpose of determining a candidate's eligibility for MBBS admission based on functional assessment.

The revised guidelines establish a uniform, evidence-based and competency-oriented assessment framework while ensuring equal opportunity, academic standards, professional competence and patient safety.

An Appellate Disability Assessment Board has also been introduced, allowing eligible candidates to appeal the findings of the initial Disability Assessment Board in accordance with the Information Bulletin.

NRI Admission Process Goes Fully Online



The admission process for candidates applying under the NRI category has also been fully digitised.

Registration will now be conducted entirely through the online counselling portal, where candidates must upload all required documents instead of submitting them through email. The documents will be verified online by designated Document Verification Officers.

The Ministry noted that, in line with the public notice issued by MCC on May 27, 2026, NRI candidates must submit documentary evidence establishing that the sponsor is the bona fide legal guardian of the candidate under the provisions of the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court.

Cybersecurity and Candidate Support

Nadda was informed that cybersecurity preparedness has been comprehensively reviewed in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Training programmes have also been conducted for Disability Assessment Boards, college nodal officers, and Document Verification Officers to ensure uniform implementation of the counselling process.

To strengthen candidate support, a 24×7 toll-free helpline (1800-102-7637) has been established. The Ministry said bilingual information material, frequently asked questions, and guidance videos will also be made available to help candidates throughout the counselling process. A dedicated email-based grievance redressal mechanism has also been set up for prompt resolution of candidate queries.

Minister Calls For Seamless Counselling Process



During the meeting, Nadda stressed that the counselling process must be conducted in a transparent, fair, and merit-based manner while ensuring a smooth experience for students.

He directed officials to maintain robust technical support, ensure prompt grievance redressal, and keep the counselling portal functioning smoothly throughout the admission process. He also instructed officials to take proactive measures to address candidates' concerns.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2026 results on July 16, and counselling for All India Quota seats in MBBS, BDS and B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing is expected to begin shortly.

The Ministry has advised candidates to carefully read the Information Bulletin, counselling scheme, and applicable rules before exercising options related to seat acceptance, upgradation, resignation or disability assessment. Candidates have also been asked to regularly visit the official MCC counselling portal and follow the notified counselling schedule.