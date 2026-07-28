NEET UG 2026 Counselling: DU Defence Wards Document Submission Portal Closes On July 29

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMSC), University of Delhi, will close the online document submission portal for candidates seeking admission under the Children/Widows (CW) category for undergraduate medical courses under the 85% Delhi Quota at 5pm on July 29, as the NEET UG 2026 counselling process is likely to begin soon.

According to an official notice issued by the Faculty of Medical Sciences, NEET-qualified candidates applying for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS programmes under the CW category must submit documents supporting their CW entitlement through the dedicated online portal.

The document submission portal opened on July 22 and will remain open until 5 pm on July 29, 2026.

The notice stated that the University of Delhi has received a communication from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), informing it that the NEET UG 2026 counselling is likely to commence shortly.

Eligible candidates have been advised to complete the document submission process before the deadline.

The document submission process applies to candidates seeking admission to the following undergraduate medical courses:

MBBS

BDS

BAMS

BUMS

BHMS

Document Submission Deadline

Candidates can upload the required CW entitlement documents through the University of Delhi's dedicated online portal until 5pm on July 29, 2026.

Applicants are advised to complete the document submission process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

"All the NEET qualified candidates seeking admission under CW category to various UG Courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) under 85% Delhi Quota for the academic session 2026-27 are requested to submit the relevant documents relating to CW concession/entitlement on the dedicated portal of University of Delhi by visiting the website of the Faculty of Medical Sciences," the official notice stated.

Helpdesk

For queries related to the submission of CW category documents, candidates may contact the Faculty of Medical Sciences via email at ug@fmsc.du.ac.in.