Mizoram NEET UG 2026 Merit List Out; Check Key Dates, Documents

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (Technical Wing), Mizoram, has released the first provisional merit list for NEET UG 2026 state quota counselling. A total of 385 candidates have been included in the list based on their NEET 2026 scores, which range from 182 to 585.

Candidates can check and download the provisional merit list from the official website of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education. The merit list has been prepared using the NEET 2026 scorecards submitted by applicants seeking admission under the Mizoram state quota.

Students interested in securing state quota seats for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, and BVSc & AH courses must submit their NEET 2026 scorecards in the prescribed format at the Technical Wing Office, DHTE, Chaltlang Lily Veng. A fee of Rs 10 per application form will be charged at the time of submission.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the NEET scorecard is July 28 till 3 pm. The authorities will release the second provisional merit list after the submission process is completed.

Meanwhile, applications for NRI quota MBBS seats at Zoram Medical College and Hospital are open till August 7.

Check full list here

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will have to produce several documents during the admission process. These include the allotment letter, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates, NEET admit card, NEET scorecard, transfer certificate, migration certificate, character certificate issued by the last institution attended, and Aadhaar card.

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC) seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic session, India has 1,36,939 MBBS seats, including 63,296 seats in government medical colleges and 73,643 seats in private medical colleges. Of these, Mizoram has 100 MBBS seats in government medical colleges.