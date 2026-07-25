'Expensive Coaching Is Not The Only Way': Bihar Tailor's Son Cracks NEET UG

NEET UG 2026 Success Story: The declaration of the NEET UG 2026 results on July 16 has brought several inspiring success stories to the forefront, offering valuable lessons for students preparing for competitive entrance examinations and government job recruitment exams. These stories reinforce a simple yet powerful message: unwavering determination, discipline, consistency, and hard work can help aspirants overcome even the most difficult circumstances and achieve their goals.

One such inspiring story is that of Mohammad Ayan from Bihar, who grew up in a humble tailor's family, where financial hardships made his dream of becoming a doctor seem almost unattainable. When the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his education and coaching classes remained beyond his family's means, Ayan began teaching younger students to fund his own preparation, balancing work with studies while relying on affordable online learning. His perseverance eventually paid off as he secured All India Rank (AIR) 2,695 in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

In an interaction with NDTV Education, Ayan shared his preparation strategy, the challenges he overcame, and the lessons that helped him crack one of India's toughest entrance examinations. His journey offers valuable insights and inspiration for aspirants preparing for competitive entrance and government job recruitment exams.

How did you feel when you saw your result, and what was your family's reaction?

The results were declared at night. I told my parents that I had qualified, and although there was no big celebration at home, everyone was very happy. We were simply relieved and grateful that my hard work had paid off.

Coming from a tailor's family in Bihar, what were the biggest financial and personal challenges you faced while preparing for NEET?

My father does embroidery work, so his income is not fixed. Because of that, we have always had to manage our finances carefully and save for difficult times.

Preparing for NEET also requires mental and emotional resilience. I faced financial difficulties, but I always believed that hard work could change my circumstances. Many people in our country face economic challenges, but I never wanted my situation to decide my future.

You taught tuition classes to fund your own preparation. How did you manage teaching and studying at the same time? What did a typical day look like?

I worked as a private tutor for about four months when I was in Class 11, and managing both responsibilities was not easy. I taught students during the day and focused on my own preparation at night. It was exhausting, but I had no other option, so I adjusted my routine accordingly.

The pandemic disrupted your education, and coaching was not an option. How did you continue your preparation using online resources and self-study?

At that time, offline coaching was beyond my family's means, so online learning was my only option. Even among online platforms, PW was the most affordable, so I enrolled in one of its batches.

I mainly relied on NCERT, my class notes, assignments, daily practice papers (DPPs), and previous years' question papers. I avoided studying from too many different sources. Instead, I focused on understanding concepts thoroughly and practising them consistently.

Were there moments when you felt like giving up? What kept you motivated to continue despite the hardships?

There were definitely times when I felt discouraged, especially after poor test scores. During my drop year, I also started my preparation three to four months late because I initially struggled to stay motivated, which left me with a significant backlog.

But because I had so much to cover, I did not have much time to dwell on my difficulties. I simply focused on studying every day. My mindset was straightforward: keep working, complete the syllabus, and take one day at a time.

What was your preparation strategy for Re-NEET 2026? Did you make any changes compared to your earlier preparation?

My strategy for Re-NEET 2026 was simple. I focused on revision, taking mock tests, analysing my mistakes, and working on improving them. I was also unwell for around 10 to 15 days during this period, so I had to adjust my preparation accordingly.

I did not try to complicate things. I simply kept revising, practising, and strengthening my weak areas.

How did your parents support your dream despite the family's financial constraints? What does this achievement mean to them?

My parents have worked incredibly hard for our family. They never forced me to do anything, and they never made me feel burdened by our financial situation. They supported me throughout my preparation.

They were extremely happy with my result, but they also reminded me that this is only the first step and that the real journey still lies ahead.

What message would you like to give to students who believe they cannot crack NEET because they cannot afford expensive coaching?

Expensive coaching is not the only way to crack NEET. What matters more is quality education, regular practice, and sincerity in your preparation.

Today, quality education is available through affordable online platforms like PW. Students should believe in themselves, make the best use of the resources available to them, and remain consistent in their preparation.

Now that you have cleared Re-NEET, what are your future plans? Which medical college or specialisation do you aspire to pursue?

I have always enjoyed studying, so I have never made a very detailed plan for the future. For now, I want to pursue MBBS and learn more about the different fields of medicine.

Once I gain a better understanding of the various specialisations, I will decide which one I want to pursue. I do not have a specific college in mind. I would be happy to secure admission to a good government medical college and continue working hard.