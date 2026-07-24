'Don't Count Study Hours': NEET 9th Rank Holder Shares What Matters Most

NEET UG 2026 success story: Gaurav Singh, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 9 in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, has credited consistency, discipline, regular mock tests, and continuous revision for his success in one of India's toughest medical entrance examinations.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gaurav said studying for long hours was never his strategy. Instead, he focused on maintaining a disciplined routine every day.

"Instead of studying for long hours in a day, I studied consistently every day, took mock tests regularly, listened to my teachers, and kept revising continuously. This was my strategy," he said.

Sharing details of his preparation, Singh said he prepared for two years and cracked NEET in his first attempt.

He emphasised the importance of regular revision and perseverance while preparing for the examination.

"One must revise as much as possible and work as hard as possible. You should stay motivated enough to overcome small setbacks and keep improving," he said.

Offering advice to future NEET aspirants, Gaurav underscored the role of discipline in exam preparation.

"Discipline is really important. Prepare with discipline, complete all the topics, and your scores will improve," he said.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results on July 16, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied health science programmes.

Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal both scored 715 out of 720 marks. However, Gupta secured AIR 1, while Bansal was placed AIR 2 after the tie-breaking criteria were applied.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which was conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

Among the top performers, 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720. More than 93 per cent of these candidates were first-time NEET test-takers, while 99 per cent were between 17 and 19 years of age.

NEET UG 2026 Score Distribution:

19 candidates scored above 700 marks.

1,492 candidates scored 650 or above.

10,160 candidates scored 600 or above.

90,780 candidates scored 500 or above.