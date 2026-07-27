NEET In 1 Minute? Aspirant Alleges OMR Discrepancies, Blames NTA

A NEET-UG 2026 aspirant from Karnataka's Haveri district has alleged that she was awarded an incorrect score after the National Testing Agency (NTA) allegedly uploaded an OMR sheet that does not belong to her.

Bindushree Pawar, who appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 examination, has lodged a formal complaint with the NTA, seeking verification of her OMR sheet. In her complaint, she alleged that the OMR sheet made available online contains several discrepancies, leading her to believe that it is not her original answer sheet.

According to the complaint, the OMR sheet records her entry time as 1:56 pm and exit time as 1:57 pm, indicating a gap of just one minute. She questioned how a candidate could complete the entire NEET examination and fill out the OMR sheet within a minute, calling the record implausible.

Bindushree has also alleged that the fingerprint on the uploaded OMR sheet appears to have been overlapped twice, raising concerns about the authenticity of the document. She further pointed out that while the OMR sheet reflects a score of -14 marks, her final result shows -11 marks, which she says is another discrepancy that requires clarification.

The student said that, based on her question paper, she had calculated an expected score of 663 marks. She also claimed that she had consistently scored above 600 marks in mock tests, making the negative score highly improbable.

In her complaint to the NTA, Bindushree requested the authorities to verify her OMR sheet and investigate the alleged discrepancies. She maintains that the uploaded OMR sheet does not belong to her and has sought a thorough examination of her records.