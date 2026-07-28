NEET UG Counselling: Avoid These Mistakes Or Risk Losing Your Medical Seat

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Securing a good score in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is only the first step towards getting an MBBS seat. Candidates must also complete the counselling process carefully, as mistakes during registration, choice filling, document verification, or reporting can result in the loss of an allotted seat. In some cases, candidates may also face penalties, forfeiture of their security deposit, or even a temporary admission ban.

This year, admissions will be conducted for 1,36,939 MBBS seats across 823 medical colleges in India based on the NEET UG 2026 re-exam results.

NEET UG Counselling Process

Admission to MBBS and other undergraduate medical courses is not only granted based on NEET UG scores. Candidates must participate in the counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India Quota seats and by the respective state counselling authorities for state quota seats.

According to the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Medical Commission (NMC), medical colleges cannot grant direct admissions outside the prescribed counselling process.

The counselling process includes:

Online registration

Payment of registration and security fees

Choice filling and locking

Seat allotment

Document verification

Reporting to the allotted college

Payment of admission fees

Upgradation or participation in subsequent rounds, if eligible

Candidates must also satisfy the minimum Class 12 eligibility criteria, including the required marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.



General category candidates must have at least 50 per cent aggregate marks, while candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and OBC categories must have 40 per cent aggregate marks, as per the applicable eligibility norms.

The counselling process broadly involves the following stages:

Registration: Candidates must register online through the MCC counselling portal.

Fee Payment: Candidates must pay the registration fee and a refundable security deposit online.

Choice Filling and Locking: Candidates must select and lock their preferred colleges and courses based on their NEET rank and preferences.

Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted based on NEET rank, category, reservation policy, and the choices filled by candidates.

Allotment Letter: Candidates can download the seat allotment letter from the counselling portal.

Reporting and Document Verification: Candidates must report to the allotted college within the prescribed deadline with all original documents.

Admission Confirmation: After successful document verification and payment of the admission fee, the allotted seat is confirmed. Candidates seeking a better option may opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds, wherever applicable.

Documents Required For NEET UG Counselling

NEET UG 2026 admit card

NEET UG 2026 scorecard/rank letter

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, or Voter ID)

Passport-size photographs

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

NRI documents, passport, and embassy certificate (for NRI candidates)

Sponsorship affidavit and other supporting documents, where applicable

Mistakes To Avoid During NEET UG Counselling

Candidates should carefully read the counselling guidelines before registering. Even a minor error can jeopardise admission despite a high NEET score.



Filling Only Top Colleges

During choice filling, many candidates opt only for top-ranked medical colleges. They should instead include a balanced mix of aspirational, realistic, and safe choices.

Ignoring Choice Locking



After filling their preferences, candidates should complete the choice-locking process before the deadline. Although saved choices may be considered final if they are not locked, completing the process early helps avoid last-minute technical issues.

Not Checking Fees And Bond Conditions

Candidates should verify tuition fees, hostel charges, security deposits, compulsory service bonds, bond penalties, and stipend policies before selecting colleges.

Claiming A Category Without Valid Documents

Candidates claiming EWS, SC, ST, OBC, or PwD reservation must possess valid certificates. Failure to produce the required documents during verification may lead to rejection of the reservation claim or cancellation of admission.

Errors In Personal Details

Names, dates of birth, gender, and category details should match across the NEET UG scorecard, Aadhaar, Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, and other official documents. Any discrepancy may create problems during document verification.



Missing The Reporting Deadline



Candidates must report to the allotted college within the stipulated time. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotted seat and could affect their eligibility for subsequent counselling rounds.

Leaving An Allotted Seat Without Understanding The Rules

Candidates should understand the exit rules before surrendering an allotted seat. Depending on the counselling round and the applicable regulations, they may lose their security deposit or face other penalties.



Beware Of State-Specific Counselling Rules

Candidates should also be aware of state-specific counselling rules. Several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, have provisions for penalties or forfeiture of the security deposit if candidates block seats but do not take admission.

Maharashtra has recently introduced a stricter provision. Under the revised admission rules, candidates allotted a seat in the final round of counselling who fail to report or join, thereby leaving the seat vacant, will be barred from medical admissions in the state for the next two years, irrespective of their NEET score.