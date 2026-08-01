NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule Released, Registration Begins On August 5

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the detailed online counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS institutions, JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses for the 2026 academic session.

Round 1 Counselling

According to the official schedule, verification of the tentative seat matrix by participating institutes will be conducted on August 4, while Round 1 registration and fee payment will remain open from August 5 to August 12, up to 3 pm. The payment facility will be available until 6 pm on August 12.

Candidates can fill their choices from August 6 to August 13, with the choice-filling window closing at 11 am on August 13. Choice locking will be available from 4 pm on August 12 until 11am on August 13. The seat allotment process will be carried out between August 13 and August 16, and the Round 1 result will be declared on August 17.

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between August 18 and August 22, while institutes will verify the data of joined candidates on August 23.

Round 2 Counselling

For Round 2, verification of the tentative seat matrix is scheduled for August 24. Registration and fee payment will be open from August 25 to August 29 until 3pm, with the payment facility available up to 6 pm on August 29. Choice filling will continue from August 25 to August 30, and candidates can lock their choices between 4 pm and 11pm on August 30.

The seat allotment process will be conducted from August 31 to September 1, with results scheduled for September 2. Reporting and joining at allotted institutes will take place between September 3 and September 8, while institutes will verify the joined candidates' data on September 9.

Round 3 Schedule

The verification of the tentative seat matrix for Round 3 will be held on September 10. Registration and payment will remain open from September 11 to September 15 until 3 pm, while payment can be made until 6pm on September 15. Choice filling will continue from September 11 to September 16, with choice locking scheduled from 4pm on September 15 to 11am on September 16.

The seat allotment process will take place between September 16 and September 17, with results to be announced on September 18. Candidates can report and join allotted institutes from September 19 to September 26, and institutes will verify the joined candidates' data on September 27.

Online Stray Vacancy Round

The Online Stray Vacancy Round will begin with verification of the tentative seat matrix on September 27. Registration and payment will be available from September 28 to September 30 until 3 pm, while the payment facility will remain open until 6 pm on September 30. Choice filling will also be conducted from September 28 to September 30, with choice locking from 4 pm to 11 pm on September 30.

The seat allotment process is scheduled for October 1 and October 2, with the result to be declared on October 3. Candidates allotted seats must report to their institutes between October 4 and October 10.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Check the complete schedule here

The MCC has directed all participating institutes and colleges to treat all Saturdays, Sundays, and gazetted holidays as working days to ensure the counselling process is completed within the stipulated timeline.