NEET Paper Leak: Experts Breached 'Obligation Of Secrecy'; Face Life Imprisonment, Rs 1 Crore Fine

NEET Paper Leak: The three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts breached an "obligation of secrecy" and circulated the question papers of the NEET UG exam, said the chargesheet filed by the CBI before a Delhi court.

According to the provisions invoked against them, each faces the prospect of life imprisonment and a Rs 1 crore fine. Interestingly, the agency has considered them "public servants" while invoking the charges against them as they were entrusted with "confidential" property or question papers.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for admissions in medical courses amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21. Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan later resigned over the NEET paper leak row following the protests.

According to the chargesheet, biology subject expert Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, chemistry subject expert P V Kulkarni and physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar had signed a "certificate of confidentiality".

It said each of them declared they were "not directly or indirectly involved in coaching for any entrance examination conducted by NTA, that the question/ question paper would not be written or typed personally by them, that it would be kept under lock and key while in their possession, and that they would not retain any note, copy or rough draft of questions".

The final report said that despite this obligation of secrecy, the investigation revealed that Mandhare conducted coaching classes at her Pune residence, Kulkarni conducted "special classes" for candidates shortly before the exam at his residence and also in Pune, and Havaldar "circulated" the confidential question papers herself and through her associates.

It said, "Thus, the investigation establishes that, despite being entrusted with confidential work as a Biology subject expert for NEET UG 2026, accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was involved in coaching candidates, was connected with the circulation of confidential questions prior to the examination, received and handled such material through electronic means and through coaccused persons, facilitated the printing and onward handing over of question notes for unlawful gain." It said that despite being entrusted with confidential work as a chemistry subject expert, Kulkarni "conducted special classes immediately before the examination, shared leaked Chemistry questions with candidates for monetary gain, remained in contact with candidates, parents and co-accused persons, participated in the collection and receipt of money, and was part of the wider conspiracy for leaking confidential examination material before the exam".

According to the agency's final report, its probe revealed that despite being entrusted with confidential physics-related work and being bound by a confidentiality undertaking, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar was involved in the leakage and circulation of physics questions before the examination herself or through persons connected with her.

It said that Havaldar transmitted and handled such material through electronic means, facilitated the printing and delivery of leaked question notes, remained in contact with co-accused persons and acted for monetary gain.

The CBI has booked the three experts under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act provisions for criminal misconduct by a public servant.

A public servant is said to commit the offence of criminal misconduct if such person dishonestly or fraudulently misappropriates or otherwise converts for their own use any property entrusted to them or under their control as a public servant or allows any other person to do so.

The CBI has applied this Act because the trio had been engaged as "Subject Experts" who had been entrusted with confidential property or question papers by the NTA, and in this capacity, they were deemed "Public Servants." Under this Act, the three accused face the prospect of imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years with fine.

The final report also alleges commission of offences under Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for criminal conspiracy, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, receiving stolen property and cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

The most severe punishment for the BNS offences under 316(5) is for criminal breach of trust by a public servant, which carries the maximum punishment of "imprisonment for life".

The CBI has also booked the three experts under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act provisions, including that for "organised paper leak which carries imprisonment of not less than five years, which may extend to 10 years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 crore".

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