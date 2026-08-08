NEET UG Counselling 2026: Appeal Process, Medical Boards And PwBD Rules Announced

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice for candidates applying under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category in NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026. As per the notification, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released an addendum to the Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026.

The notice also announces the constitution of an Appellate Disability Assessment Board, in compliance with Supreme Court directions, and provides the complete list of Primary Medical Assessment Boards and the appeal process for PwBD candidates.

Click here: NEET UG Counselling 2026 PwBD Appeal Process And Rules Notice

What Has Changed for PwBD Candidates in NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026?

According to the MCC notice:

The NMC has issued an addendum to the PwBD assessment guidelines notified on July 27, 2026.

An Appellate Disability Assessment Board has been constituted for disability assessment and facilitation of PwBD candidates.

The assessment venue in Delhi will be Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

Five Appellate Disability Assessment Boards have been notified:

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Grant Government Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals,

Mumbai

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

The notification also includes a list of 65 Primary Medical Assessment Boards across various states that will issue eligibility certificates to PwBD candidates seeking reservation under NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026.

NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026: PwBD Appeal Process

Candidates declared ineligible by a Primary Medical Assessment Board can submit an appeal before the commencement of their respective counselling round. The appeal process includes:

Submission of appeal through the designated email IDs provided by MCC.

Scheduling of assessment by the concerned Appellate Disability Assessment Board.

Reporting to the allotted board for document verification and disability assessment.

Assessment based on the Guidelines for Assessing the Extent of Specified Disabilities, 2024.

Final decision by the Appellate Board regarding disability status and eligibility.

Communication of the final decision to MCC and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Candidates will then continue the counselling process according to the Appellate Board's final decision.

PwBD candidates participating in NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026 should carefully review the revised guidelines, assessment board details and appeal procedure before counselling.