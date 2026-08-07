NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Issues Important Notice For PwBD Candidates

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice for candidates applying under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category for NEET UG Counselling 2026. According to the notice, the NMC has issued an addendum to its notification dated July 27, 2026, on the "Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026." Candidates seeking admission under the PwBD category have been advised to read the addendum, which will form an integral part of the existing guidelines.

Five Appellate Disability Assessment Boards Constituted



The MCC said that, in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court, an Appellate Disability Assessment Body has been constituted to facilitate disability assessment for PwBD candidates. The designated Appellate Boards are located at:

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Grant Government Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IPGMER), Kolkata

Primary Medical Assessment Boards Listed

A total of 65 Primary Medical Assessment Boards across the country have been authorised to issue eligibility certificates to PwBD candidates in support of their claim for the 5 per cent reservation under the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

These boards cover different disability categories and are located across multiple states and Union Territories.

Check The List of Primary Medical Assessment Boards

Appeal Process for PwBD Candidates

Candidates who are declared ineligible by a Primary Disability Assessment Medical Board can file an appeal by emailing the designated addresses and selecting one of the five Appellate Disability Assessment Boards before the commencement of their respective NEET UG counselling round.

After receiving the appeal, the chosen Appellate Board will schedule the assessment and communicate the date, time, and venue to the candidate. During the assessment, the board will verify all relevant medical and disability-related documents and conduct the evaluation in accordance with the 2024 Guidelines for Assessing the Extent of Specified Disabilities issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

Following the assessment, the Appellate Disability Assessment Board will issue a speaking order indicating the candidate's disability status, percentage of disability, and eligibility under the PwBD category for NEET counselling.

The board's decision will be final and will be communicated to the MCC and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), after which the candidate can proceed with the counselling process based on the final decision.