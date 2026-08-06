Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; Check Direct Link Here

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh, has started the online registration process for AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the Competent Authority (Convenor) Quota for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 can submit their applications online from 5 PM on August 5 to 9 PM on August 12, 2026.

Candidates who miss the regular registration window can apply with a late fee until 1 PM on August 14, 2026. The counselling process will be conducted completely online, including registration, document upload and fee payment.

Click here: AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Detailed Notification

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Registration without late fee: 5 PM, August 5 to 9 PM, August 12, 2026

5 PM, August 5 to 9 PM, August 12, 2026 Registration with late fee: 7 AM, August 13 to 1 PM, August 14, 2026

7 AM, August 13 to 1 PM, August 14, 2026 MBBS and BDS classes begin: September 8, 2026

September 8, 2026 Closure of admissions: October 10, 2026

The university has stated that dates related to the provisional merit list, final merit list, web options and seat allotment will be notified later on the official website.

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Application Fee

OC/BC candidates: Rs. 3,000

Rs. 3,000 SC/ST candidates: Rs. 2,400

Rs. 2,400 Late registration fee (OC/BC): Rs. 23,000 (including Rs. 20,000 late fee)

Rs. 23,000 (including Rs. 20,000 late fee) Late registration fee (SC/ST): Rs. 22,400 (including late fee)

Rs. 22,400 (including late fee) Mode of payment: Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking

Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking The application and processing fee, including the late fee, is non-refundable.

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before filling out the online application form:

NEET UG 2026 score card

Class 10 certificate (Date of Birth proof)

Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study and residence certificates (if applicable)

Caste certificate (for reserved category candidates)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate (where applicable)

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

NCC/CAP/Sports/other special category certificates (if applicable)

Aadhaar card or other valid identity proof

Passport-size photograph and signature

Other documents specified in the prospectus

Candidates must upload scanned copies of all required original certificates during online registration.