Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has announced that she is expecting her second child. The 41-year-old actor shared the news while attending the Toronto International Film Festival 2026. Mahira posted a photo that showed her baby bump.

The actor made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself in a flowing white gown. The outfit covered her in a relaxed silhouette while making her baby bump clearly visible. She can be seen placing one hand on her baby bump as she smiles for the camera. Keeping the post simple, Mahira captioned it, “We make plans and then there is ALLAH'S plan.”

The announcement comes as Mahira Khan is in Toronto for the film festival, where she moderated a conversation as part of TIFF's Community Impact programming. She was also honoured for her contribution to cinema during the festival. Her appearance at TIFF comes nearly a decade after she made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2016.

The announcement also comes nearly three years after Mahira married businessman Salim Karim in October 2023. This will be Mahira and Salim's first child together. However, it will be Mahira's second child. The actor is already a mother to her 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage to Ali Askari.

Azlan had an important role in Mahira's second wedding as well. He was by his mother's side during her wedding to Salim Karim and walked her down the aisle.

On the work front, Mahira Khan was last seen in Aag Lagay Basti Mein, directed by Bilal Atif Khan. The Pakistani Urdu-language film stars Fahad Mustafa as the male lead. Jawed Sheikh, Tabish Hashmi, Salahuddin Tunio, Ali Abdullah, Samra Shehzadi and Hafiz Raza Ahmed were also part of the project.