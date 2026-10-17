Nagpur Teen Arrested For Rape, Tried To Abort Minor's Pregnancy Using YouTube

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on a rape charge after his 16-year-old schoolmate became pregnant and gave birth at home following an alleged attempt by him to terminate her pregnancy using a herbal concoction prepared after watching YouTube videos.

According to the police, the boy and the girl studied at the same school in Nagpur, where they became friends.

The accused allegedly became physically involved with the girl last year at his home when his family members were away. Police said he continued to have physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her.

After the girl became pregnant, the 18-year-old allegedly searched YouTube for ways to induce an abortion instead of seeking immediate medical help. He is accused of preparing a herbal medicine concoction after watching tutorials on the platform.

For several weeks leading up to the onset of labour pains on Monday, the girl was allegedly forcefully fed the herbal mixture and other abortion pills.

However, the alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy failed as it was already at an advanced stage. The 16-year-old girl's health deteriorated and she subsequently gave birth to a baby at home.

Earlier this week, the girl's family rushed her to a government hospital, while the newborn was taken to a private hospital.

Doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) alerted the police after the girl developed severe medical complications following childbirth.

The police recorded the girl's statement and registered a rape case against the 18-year-old on Thursday. He was subsequently arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

According to police sources, although the boy is now 18, he was a minor at the time of their first physical relationship. His age at the time of the alleged offence will be verified while determining the legal proceedings.

Police sources said the rape survivor will receive timely counselling and psychological support, and the case will be transferred to the Child Welfare Committee.