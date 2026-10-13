IIT Kharagpur Launches Free AI Tutor With 'Scan And Ask' Feature

IIT Kharagpur has launched a free artificial intelligence (AI) tutor and an online preparation platform for students appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). The initiatives aim to help students prepare for competitive exams without depending entirely on expensive coaching classes.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar launched the two initiatives at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park in Rajarhat, Kolkata, on Monday. The launch was part of the institute's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The AI tutor, called NDLI-FERMI, has been developed in collaboration with Fermi AI. It is integrated with the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) and offers free academic assistance to registered users.

How Will The AI Tutor Help Students?

The AI tutor is designed to help students understand concepts rather than simply provide answers. It guides them through questions, hints and explanations so they can work through problems on their own.

Its 'Scan and Ask' feature allows students to scan a question and seek help in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. The tool can help them understand where they went wrong and learn how to solve similar questions.

The National Digital Library of India is supported by the Union Ministry of Education. According to the statement, it serves more than one crore learners and provides access to over 130 million learning resources.

Free Preparation Platform For GATE And JAM

IIT Kharagpur has also introduced a free online platform to help students prepare for GATE and JAM. The initiative aims to make exam preparation more accessible, particularly for students who cannot afford expensive coaching programmes.

The platform will use the institute's academic expertise and digital learning resources to support students preparing for these entrance examinations. It is also intended to benefit learners from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

What Did The Education Minister Say?

Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the importance of using artificial intelligence responsibly in education. He said technology should help students think independently instead of making them rely only on ready-made answers.

He added that the initiatives were in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and could help students access personalised academic support regardless of where they live or their financial circumstances.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the institute wanted to make its academic resources available to learners beyond its campus. He emphasised that the AI tutor should encourage critical thinking and independent learning rather than replace students' own efforts.