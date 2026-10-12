Want To Learn Artificial Intelligence? IIT Kharagpur Offers Online Courses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur offers seven online certificate programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI). The courses are designed for graduates and working professionals who want to develop skills in AI, Machine Learning, software development, data science and financial technology.

The programmes cover different areas, from building AI-based products to using AI in business and financial services. The eligibility criteria, duration and fees vary by course.

Here is a look at the seven programmes, including their eligibility requirements, duration and fees.

1. Generative AI And Agentic AI

The Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Generative AI and Agentic AI is offered by IIT Kharagpur's Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The programme covers foundational AI models, system design and the development and deployment of AI systems. It also includes a guided project under faculty mentorship.

Eligibility: Candidates with a BTech, MTech, BE, ME, BSc, MSc, MCA or BCA degree and at least 50% marks. Candidates from other disciplines need at least two years of experience in the technology field.

Duration: 8 months

8 months Total fee: Rs 1,99,000

Rs 1,99,000 Seat booking amount: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Monthly EMI: Rs 6,825, if opted for

2. Applied Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

This programme introduces participants to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through six core modules and a capstone project. The curriculum covers Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Generative AI and the deployment of AI applications.

Eligibility: BTech, MTech, BE, ME, BSc, MSc, MCA or BCA graduates with at least 50% marks. Candidates from other disciplines need two years of experience in the technology field.

Duration: 8 months

8 months Total fee: Rs 1,99,000

Rs 1,99,000 Seat booking amount: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Monthly EMI: Rs 6,825, if opted for

3. Technology And AI Leadership

Offered by the Partha Ghosh School of Leadership at IIT Kharagpur, this programme is designed for working professionals who want to understand how AI can be used in business and organisational decision-making.

The course covers AI systems, technology investments, risk management and digital transformation. Classes are conducted online on weekend mornings.

Eligibility: A bachelor's or master's degree in any discipline with at least three years of professional experience. Diploma holders with a 12+3 qualification need five years of work experience.

Duration: 7 months

7 months Total fee: Rs 2,00,000

Rs 2,00,000 Seat booking amount: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Monthly EMI: Rs 6,500

4. AI-Native Software Engineering

This programme is designed for software professionals who want to use AI in software development. It covers full-stack development, retrieval systems, agentic workflows and the deployment of applications.

The course includes 96 hours of live weekend classes and practical work on building an AI system, from design to deployment.

Eligibility: Candidates need at least two years of professional software development experience and proficiency in Python, JavaScript or TypeScript. Applicants should check the official programme page for the complete academic eligibility requirements.

Duration: 8 months

8 months Total fee: Rs 1,77,000

Rs 1,77,000 Seat booking amount: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Monthly EMI: Rs 6,031

5. Applied Data Science And Agentic AI

This programme combines Data Science with AI applications. The curriculum covers Machine Learning, predictive analytics, business analytics, Generative AI, retrieval-augmented generation systems and agentic workflows.

The course is taught by IIT Kharagpur faculty members and industry experts.

Eligibility: Graduation with at least 50% marks.

Duration: 7 months

7 months Total fee: Rs 1,77,000

Rs 1,77,000 Seat booking amount: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Monthly EMI: Rs 6,031

6. Building AI Products, Systems And Services

This programme is intended for product managers, entrepreneurs and technology professionals interested in developing AI-based products and services.

The curriculum covers AI product design, large language model evaluation, retrieval-augmented generation, agentic workflows, risk assessment, compliance and business strategies. It includes more than 72 hours of live weekend instruction.

Eligibility: Graduation with at least 50% marks.

Duration: 6 months

6 months Total fee: Rs 1,99,000

Rs 1,99,000 Seat booking amount: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Monthly EMI: Rs 6,825, if opted for

7. Professional Certificate Programme In FinTech And AI

Offered by the Vinod Gupta School of Management at IIT Kharagpur, this programme focuses on the use of AI in financial technology. It covers digital public infrastructure, business models, compliance and AI governance.

The course is designed for professionals interested in developing and managing technology-based financial services.

Eligibility: A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university, following the 10+2+3 pattern.

Duration: 31 weeks

31 weeks Total fee: Rs 1,90,000

Rs 1,90,000 Seat booking amount: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Monthly EMI: Rs 6,500

How To Apply For IIT Kharagpur's Online AI Courses?

Interested candidates can visit the institute's official online programmes website to check the course details, eligibility criteria, fees and admission process.

Participants who complete the programmes may also have the opportunity to attend an on-campus certificate award ceremony.