Ahead Of UP Polls, Narrative Changes In BJP, Opposition Camps

The BJP actively working on the religion angle ahead of the coming assembly election, the opposition is trying to create an atmosphere reminiscent of the 2024 general elections by weaving together a BDM' (Backward, Dalit, and Minority) vote bank. That strategy had paid off handsomely for the BJP.

Although the BDM issue had dominated the discourse for the past few months, the recent temple-related controversies in Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Sambhal suggests that the BJP is making a concerted effort to shift the political narrative.

The matter has been building up over months.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked the "80-20" formula during the Rajya Sabha election, Akhilesh Yadav challenged him to contest from Ayodhya. Yogi extended a counter-challenge.

During his visit to Ayodhya, the Samajwadi Party president had attended a "Bhagwat Katha (religious discourse)" but did not visit the Ram Mandir for darshan.

Still, it was Ayodhya that he picked to challenge the Chief Minister. Accepting the challenge in Balrampur, Yogi retorted by asking Akhilesh Yadav to come forward and contest against him.

All of these, taken together, have slowly altered the narrative in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi, meanwhile, has challenged Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Sambhal - which seems to be adding to the Hindutva agenda. His challenge came as state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar questioned why Akhilesh Yadav did not visit Mathura.

Addressing questions on these challenges, Akhilesh Yadav remarked that the Chief Minister is not the one who decides ticket allocations.

Yogi responded by saying he was pleased to have so many options available to him.

At a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "What could be better than getting the Chief Minister's chair without even contesting the election?" His hint was that Yogi would not be contesting the assembly elections.

By then, however, the BJP had already gone on the offensive against Akhilesh Yadav.

When it comes to election, Uttar Pradesh revolves around caste or religion. Development is a distant third. So the BJP is also making efforts to stitch up its own version of the "BDM" coalition.

It made a significant strategic move during the Rajya Sabha elections by sending three candidates from Backward Classes, two Dalits, two Brahmins, and one Rajput to the Upper House.

The Backward Class representatives include individuals from the Pal, Kurmi, and Lodh communities.

Meanwhile, by fielding candidates from the Sonkar and Rawat communities, the party has sought to woo the Gaur and Jatav Dalit vote banks. Efforts to consolidate support among the 'Upper Castes' (Savarnas) are evident in the decision to field two Brahmins and one Rajput.

As for the SP, Akhilesh Yadav appears to be balancing the 'BDM' strategy with 'soft Hindutva". He is overseeing the construction of the Kedareshwar Temple in Etawah.

Asked about his skipping a visit to the Ayodhya temple, he said he is waiting for the temple's "Pran Pratishtha" (consecration ceremony) - implying the ceremony held in 2024 does not count.

Meanwhile, he has raised the issue of alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple - which many see as an appeal of sorts to the Hindu voters.

Over the last week, the SP chief has also participated in the Opposition campaign demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.