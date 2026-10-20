Video: Finnish Family Compares India And Finland, Explains Why They Love The 'Beautiful Chaos'

A Finnish family that moved to Mumbai with their two young children in 2026 is sharing what life in India looks like through their eyes. Their latest video compares everyday life in Finland and India, from the weather and food to friendships and celebrations. The family calls themselves The Findian Family on social media, and their latest post has drawn warm responses from viewers who appreciate their take on both countries.

Foreign Family's Take On Mumbai Life

In their video, the family listed 10 differences between Finland and India, drawing on their experiences of life in Mumbai. They compared Finland's freezing winters with Mumbai's October heat, personal space with India's welcoming approach to strangers, and mild Finnish food with India's spicy flavours.

They also touched on the contrast between Finland's quiet surroundings and what they called India's "beautiful chaos".

The comparisons continued with celebrations, friendships and sports. While they described ice hockey as practically a religion in Finland, they said cricket holds the same place in India. One line about their children having "millions of aunties" in India also captured their experience of the warmth they have encountered since moving.

The video ended on a note of appreciation for both countries. Calling Finland the world's happiest country, the family said India was "teaching us new ways to find happiness".

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They wrote in the caption, "FINLAND vs INDIA! Two VERY different countries, and we LOVE BOTH! We're a Finnish family raising our kids in India, enjoying the best of both worlds!"

Internet Loves Their Balanced Take

The video received an outpouring of affection, with many viewers appreciating how the family spoke about both countries without putting one above the other.

One person wrote, "I love how you respect both countries in their own way. A lot of so-called Instagram influencers need to learn from you guys." Another person appreciated their approach, writing, "I appreciate you accepting things as they are. You are not judgemental."

For some Indians living abroad, the video also brought back memories of home. A commenter who said they had lived in the United States for more than 20 years wrote about missing India's "chaos, colours and festivals."

The family's comment about Mumbai's weather struck a chord, too. One user pointed out that Mumbai residents can find the city's winters chilly, even if people from northern and central India might disagree. One even invited them to explore the seven sister states of Northeast India, while another offered to host them in Guwahati. Others suggested visiting Delhi and experiencing Diwali in Varanasi.

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However, not everyone agreed with leaving the comparison to weather and culture. One user asked the family to consider happiness rankings, air quality, income and quality of life.