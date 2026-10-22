"India Keeps Surprising Us": Finnish Family Living In Mumbai Shares 10 Things That Surprised Them Most

A Finnish family recently shared their experience of living in Mumbai, a city that is known as the financial capital of the nation. Sharing their thoughts on Instagram, the family said they noticed several unique aspects of Indian daily life that left them completely amazed. "10 things that still amaze us as a Finnish family living in Mumbai! From 10-minute deliveries and UPI payments to amazing cinemas and everyday services... India keeps surprising us!" the caption of their video read. "Some things here are seriously impressive, and we think the rest of the world could learn a thing or two."

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Here's a list of 10 things they mentioned

1. UPI payments: At the very top of their list is India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The family was stunned by how seamless and instant digital QR code payments are.

2. 10-minute delivery: He praised the sheer speed at which groceries and everyday essentials can be delivered straight to a doorstep in Mumbai.

3. Digital India: From food to taxi, from groceries to payments, he said almost everything can be done from a phone.

4. Ambulance apps: Besides healthcare, he also praised the convenience of calling an ambulance using an app.

5. Private healthcare: Not just this Finnish family, almost all foreigners living in Indian paise the healthcare infrastructure. He said that booking is easy, and services are also convenient.

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6. Shopping: From small street stalls to huge malls, there are numerous options for shopping in the city.

7. Home services: He then mentioned the ease of home services in the city. He praised how cleaning, repairs, and installations can be done with one app.

8. Metro services: The modern and affordable Mumbai metro network completely changed their perspective, leaving them impressed by its cleanliness, efficiency, and comfort.

9. Food delivery: He then praised the quick and hassle-free food delivery, noting that if a person is hungry, they can place food order with just a few taps.

10. Movie theatres: The man concluded the list with movie theatres, praising the quality of screens, amazing sound, and even slides.

Social media reactions

The video went viral with nearly 4 million views and thousands of likes and comments. Online users praised the family for sharing their honest opinion about India. "Because Western media still projects India like a third-world country. Thanks for showcasing reality," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Thank you for trying to show the positives and not focusing only on the negatives," another user said.

"World, we need to talk, as we are where you can't even imagine. Proud Indian. Happy to see you liking Mumbai and its chaos," a third user said.

"Thank you... for showing things which we Indians sometimes easily take for granted... for a country with huge colonial history... truly proud of how far we have come... and yes, we should look at flaws and improve but not only at flaws... let's also sometimes celebrate wat we have!" a fourth user said.