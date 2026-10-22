Chinese Woman Suffers Five Broken Ribs After Husband Hugs Her Tight

A woman in China suffered five broken ribs and another hairline fracture just because her husband hugged her, Singapore-based media outlet Mothership reported. According to the report, the unusual incident happened after the woman told her husband, surnamed Wang, that she felt cold. To warm her up, Wang wrapped his arms around her in a normal embrace. But he reportedly heard a cracking sound. His wife immediately dropped down in pain and struggled to stand back up.

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While speaking to Hubei Jingshi Live on October 19, the husband revealed that she thought it was just a minor strain, and pushed through the severe discomfort and waited until the next morning to go to the hospital.

But when a chest CT scan was carried out, they were stunned to find that five of her ribs were fractured alongside a hairline crack in a sixth bone.

Doctors sent her home with medication and told the couple that surgery wasn't required. They gave her healing patches and strictly asked her to rest.

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Medical staff pointed out that her bones were fragile due to severe osteoporosis, which made them snap under everyday pressure.

Looking back at her daily routine, Wang shared that his wife weighed between 45kg and 50 kg and frequently went on strict diets. She also used to skip dinner regularly.

She also drank coffee daily and barely ever went outside, usually covering up completely to avoid getting any sunlight.

Local doctors explained that a lack of sunlight prevents the body from producing enough vitamin D, which is essential for absorbing calcium and keeping bones strong.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens your bones and makes them much more likely to fracture. It makes your bones thinner and less dense than they should be."

The report added that the woman is now focusing on her health and is recovering at home. She apparently has started changing her habits by stepping outside for more sunlight and making sure she gets enough calcium.