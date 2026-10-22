Woman, 41, Thought She Had A Stomach Lump. Hours Later, She Gave Birth

A 41-year-old woman in the UK went to see a doctor for a mysterious stomach lump, but she was shocked to learn that she was pregnant and went into labour just hours later, Wales Online reported. According to the report, the woman named Sammy Evans first noticed an unusual lump near her ribs. She earlier assumed she had strained her muscles because of intense exercise.

The thought of carrying a child never crossed her mind, as the media outlet mentioned that she didn't experience any typical pregnancy symptoms. Since her periods had stopped, she assumed she was just entering perimenopause.

She recently shared the unusual story during an appearance on This Morning while interacting with presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

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"I'd been feeling a bit odd," Sammy explained on the show. "I felt just a bit heavy, a bit dry, and a bit sad down there. It'd been like that for a while, and I wasn't sure what it was, so I had a smear test in August; I would have been eight months pregnant then but didn't know obviously," she said, as quoted by the media outlet.

"It all came back fine; I wanted to eliminate that first. And then I thought... enough's enough, I need to go get it looked at. I explained the symptoms to the doctor, and they said, 'Let's do some tests."

During the appointment, a doctor performed a routine pregnancy test just to rule it out, which initially appeared negative.

However, another doctor also checked it, eventually spotting an extremely faint line on the test strip. The second doctor asked her to take another test at home.

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The next day, medical staff performed a quick ultrasound scan to investigate further. Everyone was shocked when the doctor spotted a leg, an arm, and a tiny back on the monitor.

Evens texted her partner, Triston, to share the news that she was pregnant. She initially believed they were only in the very early stages.

However, another medical professional told them that she was actually in labour.

Just five hours after being admitted to the hospital, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Noah, weighing 8 pounds.

"When I gave birth to him, I was still very much in pain; I had stitches and things like that. I was like, 'Oh gosh, I've had a baby,' but I'm still in horrendous pain, so I didn't get a chance immediately to be like, 'Oh, I've had a baby'," she said.

Despite having no idea she was pregnant for the entire nine months, the report mentioned that she and her family welcomed the baby wholeheartedly.