"I Was Scared": Mumbai-Based Biker Quits Job For Content Creation, Shares How Much He Earns Now

Shubh Sarang, a Mumbai-based biker and content creator, shared his thoughts on walking away from corporate life after realising his side hustle was bringing in three to four times his regular salary. "I finally left my job. And honestly, a part of me still can't believe I actually did it," he said. In an Instagram video, Sarang opened up about his content creation journey, where his audience grew slowly and praised his biking and lifestyle content. Soon after, brands began reaching out, with a single brand collaboration earning him Rs 1 lakh. Later, he also made between Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh by doing individual video partnerships.

However, he said all of it was not easy. He revealed that when he was juggling both jobs together, he used to work a standard 9-to-6 job, grab a quick break, and head back out to shoot videos. Editing often kept him awake until 4:00 AM.

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"My biggest achievement isn't the money. It's the freedom to create what I love and the courage to finally believe in myself," Sarang wrote as the caption of the video.

"I'm not saying everyone should leave their job. Every journey is different. But sometimes, you have to give yourself a chance before you give up on your dream."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

As the video went viral, social media users shared their perspectives, with some appreciating his courage to make the switch. Meanwhile, some warned against doing it. "Youngsters out there who are watching this... don't fall for this... it is possible for him, but not everybody makes a life out of content... it is very, very, very difficult," one user shared their opinion while writing in the comment section.

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Praising the move, another user said, "Bro, don't tell your income and your private amount because nazar is real; then keep growing and keep working hard."

"I can understand that feeling. I left my job in 2022, and I slept 2-3 days after that," a third user said.

"I wish everyone got this option to leave their job and do what they want to do," a fourth user said.