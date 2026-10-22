Man Quits 9-To-6 Job, Now Earns Rs 2.5 Lakh A Month: "No More EMI Worries"

A Mumbai-based man has shared how he quit his corporate job to become a full-time content creator and now earns up to Rs 2.5 lakh a month. Shubh Sarang, who recently shared his journey on Instagram, said the decision gave him financial freedom and helped him overcome his worries about paying monthly EMIs.

In an Instagram video, Mr Sarang explained that he had been considering leaving his job for a long time but was worried about losing the security of a fixed monthly salary.

"I was scared about whether Instagram would be able to cover my expenses and whether I could manage without a regular salary," he said.

However, things began to change when he received his first payment of Rs 1 lakh from a brand collaboration. The payment gave him the confidence to consider content creation as a full-time career.

From 10,000 Followers To 2 Lakh

Mr Sarang said he initially had around 10,000 followers on Instagram before his content suddenly began attracting attention.

"I was just a regular content creator with 10,000 followers. I don't know how, but people suddenly started liking my content, and within just one or two months, I reached 1 lakh followers. That changed my life," he said.

He added that one of his videos helped him reach 2 lakh followers, attracting offers from brands willing to pay between Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh for a single video.

According to Mr Sarang, he now earns between Rs 2.2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh a month through content creation.

Watch the video here:

Earning Three To Four Times His Corporate Salary

Mr Sarang said he decided to resign after his income from social media grew to three or four times his corporate salary.

He also spoke about the financial pressure he faced before making the decision, particularly the responsibility of paying monthly EMIs.

"I am not encouraging anyone to quit their job and follow their passion because it can be risky. I also had EMIs to pay and was worried about how I would manage them," he explained.

However, once his earnings from content creation became significantly higher than his salary, he felt confident enough to leave his job.

He described the financial independence he has gained as a content creator as something he could not put into words.

Working Until 4 AM While Managing A Full-Time Job

Recalling his earlier routine, Mr Sarang said balancing a corporate job with content creation had been extremely difficult.

He would spend his days working in an office from 9 am to 6 pm before returning home for a short break. Later, he would go out to shoot content and spend several hours editing videos.

He said he often continued editing until 4 am, leaving him with only a few hours of sleep before returning to work at 8 am.

The demanding schedule left him exhausted, and he admitted that he sometimes fell asleep at the office.

Mr Sarang said he now feels relieved to have left that routine behind.

"No more targets, no pressure from the boss, and no more Microsoft hassles," he said, describing his new life as a full-time content creator.

Despite his success, Mr Sarang stressed that leaving a stable job to pursue content creation involves financial risks and may not be the right choice for everyone.