Man Sends Son Out, Stabs Wife To Death, Then Washes Knife To Hide Evidence

Suspecting an affair, a man in Ludhiana stabbed his wife to death on Saturday, just days after the couple returned from Australia.

The 49-year-old woman, identified as 49-year-old Kamaldeep Kaur, was found on the floor of her bedroom at her house in Ludhiana's Vikas Nagar, located on the Pakhowal Road.

According to the woman's son Gagandeep Singh, his father Ravinder Singh, had sent him outside the house on Saturday evening, between 4:30 pm and 5 pm, to run an errand. Upon returning, he found his mother lying on the floor covered in blood, with multiple stab wounds on her.

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have arrested the accused.

Killed Wife, Washed And Put Knife Away

Gagandeep said his mother and father had been living in Australia for the past six months and had returned to Ludhiana last Friday. He had gone to pick them up at the Amritsar airport.

He said that his father suspected that Kamaldeep was having an affair, which led to frequent arguments between the couple. Gagandeep further alleged that Ravinder had washed the knife and put it away to hide the evidence as his wife lay lifeless in the bedroom.

Neighbour Heard Son's Screams

A neighbour, identified as Narinder Kaur, said she was returning from a nearby Gurdwara when she noticed the gate of the house was wide open, which led to her believing something was wrong.

She called out to the couple when she suddenly heard Gagandeep's screams, saying, "Aunty, come quickly! Mom has been killed."

Police Launch Probe

Dugri Police have launched an investigation into the case. According to station officer Gurmukh Singh, the victim was stabbed in the back and abdomen, which severed her blood vessels.

The accused husband has been arrested and police are now looking into the motive behind the murder and the nature of the dispute between the couple.