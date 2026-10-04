Ex-Village Head Shot Dead In Punjab, Family Claims Brother Killed Him For Land

A 60-year-old former village head has been allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, with his family claiming that his brother killed him amid a dispute over land.

The leader, identified as Navtej Singh alias Neetu, was allegedly shot dead by two men on bike in Ladhuwal when he was returning home on Saturday.

The two men chased his Toyota Innova and allegedly fired 13 rounds.

The incident was also caught on the dashcam of his Innova.

Singh was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His son, Alamjit Singh, said he was "murdered" in a "planned manner" and named eight people, including his uncle, Pal Singh, his family members, and current village head, in the police complaint.

"The motive behind this murder is that we have a land dispute with them, and cases are currently pending in the court," he said.

Alamjit, who is an advocate, said that they had threatened him and his father "many times".

The police have registered a case and initiated investigation.