This Namo Bharat Coach Offers Airline-Style Comfort At Just 20% Extra Fare

Namo Bharat has introduced a new way to travel between cities with its semi-high-speed regional rail service. Passengers get the option to choose between standard and premium coaches. But what sets the premium coach apart from the regular one?

The premium coach is designed for those seeking additional comfort and convenience during their journey. From onboard facilities and ticket prices to the booking process and day-to-day operations, here is everything passengers need to know about Namo Bharat's premium coaches before planning their next ride.

Features

Namo Bharat premium coaches have 62 cushioned reclining seats with extra legroom and pull-out footrests. Every individual seat has dedicated charging ports for both mobile phones and laptops. The coaches are also equipped with an onboard food and beverage vending machine.

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The adjustable window has sun blinds to protect from harsh sunlight as well as auto-controlled ambient lighting. A full-time train attendant is stationed inside the premium coach at all times for passenger support.

The compartment has built-in coat hangers, magazine pockets, bottle holders, and a specialised luggage rack mechanism. Route maps and digital console dashboards display real-time speed and station info.

Dedicated Platform

Passengers also gain access to a dedicated Premium Lounge at the platform with a separate boarding area from the one used by people travelling in standard coaches. Standard passengers tap their ticket once to enter the platform area. Premium passengers must tap a second time at a dedicated glass partition on the platform to enter the exclusive Premium lounge zone.

The lounge is also equipped with cushioned seating, vending machines and exclusive Automatic Fare Collection gates.

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Tickets

The Namo Bharat network uses a distance-based fare structure. Following recent adjustments by the NCRTC, the Premium Coach ticket price is exactly 1.2 times or 20% more than the price of a Standard Coach ticket.

Fares across the operational Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor range from a minimum of Rs 20 to Rs 210 for Standard and Rs 30 to Rs 250 for Premium.