Namo Bharat Trip Pass: NCRTC Introduces New Facility For NCMC Users To Save Time and Money

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a Trip Pass facility for NCMC users travelling on Namo Bharat trains. The facility will allow regular commuters to pay for multiple journeys in advance and save time during their daily travel, ANI reported. Namo Bharat currently serves more than 1.1 lakh passengers every day. According to ANI, many passengers regularly travel between the same two stations. The new Trip Pass is aimed at such commuters, who can now purchase several trips in advance instead of buying a ticket for every journey or frequently recharging their NCMC cards.

The Trip Pass is available for travel between a fixed source and destination station. Once the pass is loaded on an NCMC card, the relevant trip is automatically deducted when the passenger travels between the selected stations.

For example, a passenger travelling regularly from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram can buy a Trip Pass for the required number of journeys and use it for those trips. The pass can also be used more than once in a day, as long as the passenger travels between the same stations selected when purchasing the pass.

A journey from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram costs Rs 210 in the Standard Coach and Rs 250 in the Premium Coach. The maximum amount that can be loaded into the NCMC card wallet is Rs 2,000. For regular passengers travelling between these two stations, this amount could be used within four days or less than a week, making frequent recharges necessary.

The Trip Pass allows passengers to plan and pay for multiple journeys in advance. This reduces the need for repeated transactions and saves time at ticket counters and during card recharges, ANI reported.

The pass can only be used for the source and destination stations selected at the time of purchase. If a passenger travels between different stations, the normal fare will be deducted from the balance in the NCMC card's Global Wallet.

For example, if a passenger has a Trip Pass between Sarai Kale Khan and Begumpul but gets off at a station before Begumpul, the lower applicable fare will be deducted from the Global Wallet, provided there is enough balance. If the passenger travels beyond Begumpul and the Global Wallet does not have enough balance to cover the additional fare, the wallet will need to be recharged before exiting.

According to ANI, commuters can choose Trip Pass options based on how often they travel. The facility is available for both Standard and Premium coaches, with options ranging from one to 40 trips.