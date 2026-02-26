Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro Introduce Points Programme For Free Travel: Check Details

Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a loyalty points programme for passengers travelling on Namo Bharat trains and the Meerut Metro. This initiative aims to make public transport more affordable and convenient for regular commuters. The commuters will earn one loyalty point for every rupee spent on travel using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or digital QR tickets through the Namo Bharat Connect mobile app, with each point valued at 10 paise, according to the official website.

Minimum 300 points required to redeem the free journeys on both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services. The points can be redeemed for up to 5 trips at a time, valid for 7 days.

NCMC users can check accumulated points at ticket vending machines, ticket readers, or ticket counters. The programme encourages digital payments, paperless ticketing, and sustainable travel.

How to redeem the points?

The points can be redeemed on the "Booking Confirmation" screen of the NAMO BHARAT Connect" mobile app. NCRTC also clarified that the user cannot purchase a single Namo Bharat Train ticket using both digital payment and redemption of points. It says that partial payment through both modes is not permitted.

Do these points expire?

The official website mentioned that the loyalty points expire at the end of the calendar day within 12 months from the date they are earned. Also, the points are non-transferable. The passengers who earned these points can use them.

NCRTC further mentioned that a commuter's mobile number is mandatory to redeem loyalty points, and if they are earned through the NAMO BHARAT Connect app using an email ID, then they can only be redeemed through the mobile number.