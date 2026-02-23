Meerut To Delhi In 55 Minutes: NDTV Travels On 1st High Speed Regional Rail

India's first high-speed regional rail system Namo Bharat is redefining travel across the National Capital Region. Designed to run at a top speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of up to 160 kmph, the corridor connects Delhi with Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, Modinagar and Meerut, significantly cutting travel time between these cities.

To understand the experience first-hand, NDTV travelled from Meerut to Delhi on the Namo Bharat high speed regional rail. The journey that once took nearly two hours by road was completed in about 55 minutes.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor spans 82.15 km. The foundation stone of the project was laid on March 8, 2019. The first 17 km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot was inaugurated on October 20, 2023. The corridor was later extended in phases up to Modi Nagar North in March 2024, then to Meerut South in August 2024 and further up to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi in January 2025. Additional sections towards Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram have completed the full corridor.

Coaches feature 2x2 transverse seating, wide aisles for standing passengers, overhead luggage racks and charging points for mobile phones and laptops. Large double-glazed windows give a panoramic view of the exterior. The trains are equipped with public announcement systems, dynamic route map displays, digital screens and emergency communication systems.

The screen also reflects the speed at which the train is running and also the details about the next station and the route.

The safety systems include CCTV surveillance, fire and smoke detection, fire extinguishers and automatic plug-in type wide doors. All stations have platform screen doors integrated with the train doors, ensuring enhanced passenger safety.

Each train includes a premium coach, with more spacious and reclining seats, accessible through a dedicated lounge at station level. The seats have a laptop charging point, bottle holder and magazine holder, among other features.

One coach is reserved for women passengers and dedicated wheelchair spaces ensure universal accessibility.

The trains are designed for high acceleration and deceleration to maintain fast travel between stations spaced every 5 to 10 kilometres.

Stations are built as multi-modal hubs, integrated with Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, bus terminals and major road networks, wherever possible. Key stations such as Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar strengthen seamless connectivity across NCR.

Commuters told NDTV that the reduced travel time has made daily journeys more practical and less stressful. With faster, safer and more comfortable travel, Namo Bharat is expected to increase public transport usage, reduce road congestion and lower pollution levels in the region.