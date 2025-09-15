Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan To Meerut In 1 Hour. Namo Bharat Trains Likely To Start This Week

The last pending station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor at Sarai Kale Khan is all set to begin operations. Its inauguration is likely to be held on September 17.

The new station will reduce the travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut to under one hour, with stops at each station, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) have said.

Sources said the inauguration of the corridor is likely to be held on September 17, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Sarai Kale Khan station

The Sarai Kale Khan station, one of the largest along the 82.15-km corridor, is designed to handle high passenger volumes and is expected to become a major transit hub connecting Delhi with neighbouring states, the official said.

The Sarai Kale Khan station also serves as a key multi-modal transport hub, integrating bus terminals, metro lines and railway stations, ensuring smooth interchanges for passengers, she said.

According to the official, in line with the government's "Make in India" initiative, all trainsets have been indigenously designed in Hyderabad and manufactured at the Alstom facility in Gujarat.

Spanning 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width and 15 metres in height, the station will facilitate seamless interconnection between three RRTS corridors and is being positioned as a gateway to the National Capital Region (NCR), she said.

The entire project, with an estimated cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, is expected to increase the share of public transport on the Delhi-Meerut route from the current 37 per cent to 63 per cent, she added.

Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram rapid rail

Trial runs have already been completed, with trains covering the stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram in under an hour, stopping at all stations en route. The 55-km operational section currently runs between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, serving 11 stations.

The new stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar and from Meerut South to Modipuram, along with the Meerut Metro network, will further enhance intracity and intercity connectivity, the official highlighted.

"Namo Bharat trains, with a maximum operational speed of 160 kilometres per hour, offer a fast, comfortable and reliable option for longer-distance commuters. Unlike conventional railway or metro services, passengers do not require seat reservations and benefit from fewer stops and quicker travel," NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats said.

"This corridor is designed not just for mobility but to foster balanced regional development and reduce carbon emissions by promoting public transport," he added.

The project has also placed a strong emphasis on women's safety and empowerment, with dedicated coaches, female staff and surveillance systems ensuring secure and inclusive travel. A significant number of women are employed as train operators and station controllers along the corridor, the official said.

Once operational, the Sarai Kale Khan station is expected to serve as a central point for commuters travelling across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, bringing suburban areas within reach and supporting new economic and residential growth in the region