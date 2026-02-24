Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Travellers Warned: Overstay At Station And Pay The Price

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second phase of the Namo Bharat rapid rail service and the Meerut Metro. The launch attracted a large number of passengers eager to experience the new services. However, many commuters were unaware of key travel rules and were penalised as a result.

Confusion at Stations After Travel

Passengers who boarded the trains and completed one station to another found themselves unable to exit the station after scanning their QR codes. Many received messages directing them to contact customer service. Frustrated commuters then reached out to staff, who explained the travel rules and helped them exit.

Important Rule on Exit Time

According to NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), "If a passenger enters and exits the same station using a ticket and QR code, they must complete the process within 20 minutes. If this time is exceeded, a penalty of Rs 60 per hour will be charged."

Rules for Different Entry and Exit Stations

Passengers who enter at one station and exit at another must complete their journey within 180 minutes (3 hours). If this time limit is passed, a penalty of Rs 60 per hour will be applied.

What Happens if You Travel Beyond Your Ticketed Stop

If a traveller enters the system with a valid ticket but continues past the station for which the ticket was bought, they must pay the difference in fare for the extra distance travelled before they can exit. In this case, no penalty will be imposed, only the extra fare has to be paid.

Same Rules for Both Services

The same travel timing and fare rules apply equally to both Namo Bharat rapid rail and Meerut Metro services.

What penalties apply to ticketless travellers?

Fraudulently travelling or attempt to travel without ticket: (Maximum fare of premium class+ Penalty i.e. Rs 250 + Rs 50)