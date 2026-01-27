Blinkit Launches Rs 50 Bharat Yatra National Common Mobility Card: Key Features, Benefits And More

In an attempt to ease urban public commuting across the country, Blinkit on Tuesday (Jan 27) announced the launch of the Bharat Yatra national common mobility card (NCMC) on its platform. Powered by RuPay and issued in partnership with Pine Labs, the interoperable card can be used to make payments across metros and buses, offering a cashless travel experience, whilst helping commuters skip long queues.

Eternal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to social media to inform that delivery for the Rs 50 card had already begun in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

"Today, we're launching the NCMC Bharat Yatra Card on Blinkit. It's a Rs 50, zero-KYC, RuPay-powered card by @PineLabs which supports instant UPI top-ups and also eliminates the need for city-specific transport cards," wrote Dhindsa.

"This is a meaningful step in enabling public transport usage (metro and buses) across different cities in India. We've started deliveries in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad," he added.

Key Features of NCMC Bharat Yatra Card:

Usable on metro services across all lines in Delhi and NCR; metro and BEST bus services in Mumbai; Namma Metro in Bengaluru; metro and MTC bus services in Chennai; metro services in Ahmedabad and Kanpur; and bus services in Guwahati, Haryana, Jammu, Srinagar, Himachal Pradesh, and Aurangabad.

Maximum loadable amount: Rs 2000

Load options: In-app payment gateway, scanning the QR at the back of your card using any UPI app, and at metro stations

No KYC needed.

Check the balance and transaction history through the Bharat Yatra app or by contacting the customer care helpline.

How To Load Money