This 'Most Unhinged' Tourist Attraction In America Has A Carousel No One Can Ride

The United States boasts of several major tourist attractions, from Times Square and the Statue of Liberty in New York to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Far away from these busy tourist hubs exists a unique attraction full of giant displays and carousels.

If you are planning a trip to the US, the House on the Rock in Wisconsin should definitely be on your itinerary if you like visiting offbeat destinations. A video by content creator Khail highlights how this attraction is unlike any other place in the world.

Why House On The Rock Is Unique

Khail called House on the Rock as the “most unhinged tourist attraction in America” in her post. She explained that the phrase was a compliment for the retreat. The influencer said that the displays alternate between “absolute genius and fever dream.” The house was constructed by Alex Jordan in 1960.

Major attractions inside the house include the world's largest indoor carousel. With 269 animals, 20,000 lights and 182 chandeliers, the display is truly one of a kind. Interestingly, no one is allowed to ride the carousel.

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Another major attraction is the Infinity Room, a horizontal spire that extends out for two hundred feet over the scenic valleys of Wisconsin.

In her post, Khail mentioned that one moment visitors would be looking at the carousel, and in the next room, they could encounter automated orchestras playing as a giant sea creature hangs over their heads.

Other unique rooms feature one of the world's largest collections of miniature doll houses with styles from Colonial to Victorian, over 200 model ship displays, and different galleries featuring unusual firearms, jewellery, and more.

Calling the place “creepy” and “beautiful”, Khail said that this complex has no equivalent in the world. “If you love weird roadside America, bucket list travel, or places that make you question everything — this is the one,” she claimed.

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When To Visit

House of the Rock is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The complex closes at 5 pm. If you want to take the Ultimate Experience tour, the last booking can be made at 2 pm. The tour lasts for three hours.

Certain areas may close at 2 pm so tourists are advised to arrive early to enjoy a complete tour of the house