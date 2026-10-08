35 Lakh Women Travelled Free On DTC Buses In 6 Days: How Pink Saheli Card Works

More than 35 lakh women travelled on DTC buses in the first six days of October under Delhi's free bus travel scheme. The numbers come days after the Delhi government introduced the Pink Saheli Smart Card to replace the paper-based Pink Ticket.

The Pink Saheli Smart Card system was introduced on October 3. The NCMC-enabled card allows eligible Delhi-resident women to travel free on DTC and Cluster buses, including AC and non-AC buses. Delhi-resident transgender persons are also covered under the scheme.

The government has already issued around 19 lakh cards. Women who have not got one yet can still register, as the card-making process will continue until all eligible women are covered.

Also Read | Video: This Railway Station In Assam's Only Hill Town Looks Like A Hidden Paradise

How can women get the Pink Saheli Card?

Women can register online and take the QR code generated during the process to an authorised centre. They can also go directly to a card distribution centre to apply.

The government has set up centres across Delhi, including in Nehru Place, Sarojini Nagar, Rohini, Narela, Kashmiri Gate, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Punjabi Bagh. Special camps are also being held for registration and card distribution.

There are 38 Pink Pass Distribution Centres, while the government has also listed 50 authorised centres for issuing the cards.

Who is eligible?

The card is available to Delhi-resident women, girls and transgender persons aged five years and above. Applicants need an Aadhaar card and a mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

The first Pink Saheli Smart Card is free. A duplicate card will cost Rs 49. It can also be recharged online.

Also Read | These 6 Destinations Let You Experience India's Culture, Faith And History Up Close

The government is moving away from the old paper-based Pink Ticket system. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has said the paper-ticket facility is unlikely to be extended further.

A notification is expected on Friday, following which the Pink Saheli Card will become compulsory for women using the free bus travel facility.

The government is also planning a 10-day awareness campaign so that women can get their cards before the paper-ticket system is fully phased out.



