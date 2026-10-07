Video: This Railway Station In Assam's Only Hill Town Looks Like A Hidden Paradise

Assam is one of the most beautiful states in India. Be it Kaziranga National Park or the tea gardens of Dibrugarh, there are a lot of places to visit. If you are planning a trip to Assam, a train journey allows you to enjoy the natural landscapes of the state to the fullest. And if there is one station you must stop at, it is Haflong. The only hill station in Assam, Haflong is located in the Dima Hasao district. The railway station looks like something out of a movie.

A Unique Railway Station

A video on Instagram shows how beautiful Haflong Station is. The station is surrounded by lush, green hills. The clean and pristine surroundings make everything look even more beautiful. All around are shops and stalls selling fresh fruits and other items.

You can also find hawkers selling fabrics with traditional prints. Freshly cut pineapples, fruit chaat and salads are also sold at the station.

The caption of the video reads, “If you're heading to Haflong, save some time for the station too.”



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When To Visit Haflong

The hill station can be visited throughout the year. The weather conditions are cool and pleasant in both summer and winter. During the monsoons, the town can receive heavy rainfall.

To enjoy Haflong to the fullest, take long walks to the villages with orchids. There are also small trekking trails in the valley. For avid birdwatchers, Haflong provides a chance to spot kingfishers, egrets and other species.

The misty valley and crystal-clear waterfalls in Haflong and the Dima Hasao district have led many people to call the region the “Switzerland of Northeast”.

Other Places To Visit

Apart from Haflong, you can take a trip to nearby places such as Thuruk, Jatinga and Maibang. Haflong Lake is also another must-visit destination if you wish to enjoy some scenic views.

To explore more of Assam, you can also visit the Charaideo Maidams, which are the burial mounds of the Ahom Royals. Majuli Island and Umananda Island are also worth checking out.

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