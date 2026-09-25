Video: Tiger Cub Trapped In Fishing Net Around Assam Kitchen Garden Rescued

A tiger cub was found trapped inside a vegetable garden at Natun Gaon near Biswanath Ghat in Assam's Biswanath district, leading to panic among residents in the area.

The cub was spotted in the backyard of a local resident. Locals said the animal was hiding near a banana tree inside a ridge gourd cultivation area.

According to residents, the tiger cub is suspected to have moved out from the sixth addition of Kaziranga National Park and entered the nearby human habitation.

The vegetable garden is enclosed with a net, leaving the animal unable to move out of the area. After news of the cub spread, several residents gathered near the spot, while others stayed away, fearing the animal could break out of the enclosure.

Forest department personnel reached the locality after being alerted about the cub. The team is keeping watch on the animal and has begun an operation to rescue it safely.

Forest officials are using nets as part of the rescue effort and are trying to keep people away from the immediate area. Locals have also been asked not to approach the garden or gather too close to the spot.