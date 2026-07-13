Assam Activist Who Opposed Luxury Hotels In Kaziranga National Park Arrested

Assam police on Sunday arrested land rights activist Pranab Doley in connection with a case registered against him at Bokakhat in Golaghat district

Doley, 40, was arrested in Guwahati, where he was staying with a friend. He was picked up in connection with a case registered against him at Bokakhat police station on June 29 under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, causing hurt to a public servant to prevent them from discharging duty, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation.

Doley has been leading protests against proposed luxury hotels near the Kaziranga National Park.

Doley, convenor of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee (GKLHRPC), vocally opposed luxury hotels near Kaziranga National and Tiger Reserve (KKPTR), the largest habitat of the endangered one-horned rhino and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Opposition leaders condemned Doley's arrest, with Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader accusing the BJP government of "putting tribal people in jail for the sake of capitalists".

Doley had contested the Assembly election earlier this year from the Bokakhat constituency as an Independent candidate.

