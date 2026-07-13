Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Action, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland

A soldier of the Assam Rifles was killed in action and four others were injured in a suspected bomb attack in Nagaland's Chumoukedima today, officials said.

The suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near an area where the Assam Rifles has a training centre.

Those who were injured in the attack have been admitted to hospital. The security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area.

The soldiers were travelling in a Bolero SUV when the blast struck the vehicle in the area which is also close to the interstate border with Assam.