Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Action, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland

The suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near an area where the Assam Rifles has a training centre

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Action, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland
The ambush happened near an Assam Rifles training camp in Nagaland
  • A soldier of Assam Rifles was killed in a suspected bomb attack in Nagaland
  • Four others were injured in the IED blast near Assam Rifles training center
  • Security forces launched a massive search operation in the area
Are there any updates on the search operation?
Guwahati:

A soldier of the Assam Rifles was killed in action and four others were injured in a suspected bomb attack in Nagaland's Chumoukedima today, officials said.

The suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near an area where the Assam Rifles has a training centre.

Those who were injured in the attack have been admitted to hospital. The security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area.

The soldiers were travelling in a Bolero SUV when the blast struck the vehicle in the area which is also close to the interstate border with Assam.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam Rifles, Nagaland, Assam Rifles IED
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com