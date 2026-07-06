2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Action After Convoy Ambushed In Manipur

Two Assam Rifles soldiers were killed in an ambush on their convoy by insurgents this afternoon in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The attack happened on National Highway 202, at an area 8 km from the main Ukhrul town.

The two soldiers who were killed in action were Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman CM Singh.

Following the attack on the convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles, the security forces launched search and area-domination operations by cordoning off the entire area.

Villagers reported hearing heavy gunfire for several hours after the ambush, indicating a prolonged firefight between the security forces and the insurgents.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam condemned the attack on the convoy.

"Such attacks disrupt peace and harmony that we all aspire to uphold. My thoughts and prayers are with the personnel affected by this tragic incident," he said.

He expressed confidence that those responsible would be brought to justice.

"I am confident that the security forces will take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible are dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. Let us all remain united in our collective commitment to peace, security and the well-being of Manipur," he said.

The security forces continue to carry out search operations. A forensics team is also expected to arrive in the area.