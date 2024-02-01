'Boost For Oil Exploration': Amit Shah On Agreement With Assam, Nagaland

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said a tripartite MoU between the Centre, Assam and Nagaland on oil exploration has the potential to give a 10-fold boost to the extraction capacity of 1,000-1,500 barrels per day.

Speaking at the signing of an MoU to facilitate mineral oil operations in the Assam-Nagaland boundary areas, Shah said it will open new avenues for mineral exploration in the Northeast and bring prosperity to the region.

The MoU aims to undertake oil and mineral explorations in the disputed area belt (DAB) along the Assam-Nagaland border, officials said.

The agreement seeks to facilitate exploration and production activities across more than 1,000 sq km of land along the Assam-Nagaland border, an area believed to possess substantial energy and mineral reserves, an Assam government statement said.

Exploration activities had remained stalled for more than three decades in the region due to jurisdictional differences.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Shah, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah also said that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, will be withdrawn from the entire Northeast next year, barring one or two states.

Shrinking of areas covered under AFSPA is an indicator of peace, Shah said.

"I am confident that barring one or two states, we will withdraw AFSPA from the entire Northeast next year," he said.

Underlining that the signing of the MoU was a "historic moment", Shah said it has removed the last hurdle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Northeast.

The area not only has oil and gas but huge mineral deposits, which could not be explored due to law and order issues," Shah said.

"With just one MoU, the extraction capacity of 1,000-1,500 barrels per day can be increased by 10 times. In one field alone, there are possibilities of recovery of more than Rs 15,000 crore.

"If we extract the oil deposits spread across Nagaland, we would be able to reduce dependence on foreign countries for our oil needs," he said.

Shah also said that since Narendra Modi took charge at the Centre, he kept his focus on the Northeast and became the prime minister with the highest number of visits to the region.

Since 2019, 12 accords have been signed between various groups and state governments, which resulted in a significant drop of around 80 per cent in incidents of violence in the region, Shah said.

The development of both Assam and Nagaland remained hampered for a long time because a consensus could not be reached for an MoU, he said.

"The avenue that opened today will open doors for development for both states. It is the best example of cooperative federalism," he said.

The MoU is expected to provide fresh momentum to India's pursuit of energy self-reliance, he added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma said the area is expected to offer significant opportunities for hydrocarbon exploration and mineral extraction, contributing to the country's long-term energy requirements.

He said the agreement reflects the Modi government's commitment to resolving complex and long-pending issues that have historically hindered development and resource utilisation in the region.

Shah also described the pact as an example of cooperative federalism and coordinated efforts between the Centre and state governments to unlock the economic potential of the Northeast.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)